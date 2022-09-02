5 ZIP Codes Account for 47% of Milwaukee Gun Seizures

ZIP codes on north and northwest side of city with high gun seizures also experience most violence.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest side ZIP code areas.

These ZIP codes – 53206, 53209, 53218, 53216 and 53210 – were the top five in the number of guns confiscated and represent 47% of all such confiscations in that period.

The majority of all the guns confiscated in the city came during police incidents (63%), 18% from search warrants, 9% from traffic stops and 3% from subject stops, according to data obtained from the Milwaukee Police Department through an open records request.

Gun violence has become a pressing concern for city leaders and residents, evidenced not just by the amount of crime involving guns in the city and record homicide rates but also by how much attention the issue has received in local elections. The figures offer a more than two-year snapshot into where guns, crime and police intersect in Milwaukee.

Although the top five ZIP codes loom large, four others each had more than 500 guns seized during this period. These were 53204 and 53215 in South Side areas; 53208, which includes the Near West Side and parts of the North Side; and 53212, which stretches across parts of the East and North sides.

But 53206 stands out, with nearly 1,000 guns (988) recovered in an area of the city known for concentrated poverty and high incarceration rates. The guns confiscated there account for 12% of the city’s total over that time period. The second highest total, 765, was in 53209, while 722 guns were confiscated in 53218, 701 in 53216 and 679 in 53210.

Milwaukee Police Department Inspector Paul Lough said those numbers coincide with the areas in the city with the highest amounts of violence.

“There’s a lot of nonfatal shootings, homicides and we have a lot of ShotSpotter incidents in those areas,” he said. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection technology used in Milwaukee and other cities to alert law enforcement to gunfire.

‘53206 has been abandoned’

Dennis Walton, a community leader and co-host of the “Soul of the City Gospel Radio” show, said the amount of guns and violence his neighborhood in the 53206 ZIP code has experienced over the past few years is the result of ongoing neglect.

“There is a lack of leadership and concern for the residents that are suffering in this area,” Walton said. “There’s no sense of urgency to clean up this area. 53206 has been abandoned.”

Ald. Khalif Rainey, who represents sections of 53206 on the Common Council, was unavailable to speak to NNS.

A total of 960 guns were recovered in Rainey’s Aldermanic District 7. The highest total of firearms, 1,164, were recovered in District 15, which is represented by Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II, while 1,101 guns were confiscated in District 6, represented by Ald. Milele Coggs.

Milwaukee has seen an increase in fatal and nonfatal shootings since 2020 and set all-time highs in homicides in both 2020 and 2021. This year, the city is again on pace to record an all-time high.

Some attribute the rise in violence to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic caused increased economic hardship and social isolation, which disconnected some from support systems and resulted in increased stress and partner violence, experts say.

Lough said once a firearm is recovered by police it is checked for fingerprints and swabbed for DNA to see if someone who is prohibited from maintaining guns had possessed it. The gun also is fired and the casing entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN system, to see if it has been used in any incidents in which shots were fired, he said.