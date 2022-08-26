Palomino Hints at Reopening

In a social media post, restaurant said it may reopen 'very soon.'

Palomino may have closed earlier this summer, but the beloved Bay View establishment at 2491 S. Superior St. is far from vacant—in lieu of cocktails, pie and that famous hot chicken sandwich, its tables are piled high with ballcaps, board games and gently-worn clothes in preparation for the PIE Inc. Team Rummage Sale. What’s more, it may not be closed for much longer.

In a Facebook post announcing the rummage sale, the bar and restaurant also indicated that it will soon reopen, saying “We’ll be reopening the Palomino bar regularly again very soon. Stay tuned!”

The rummage sale is open to the public and is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cocktails and snacks will be available to purchase for the duration of the event. The company noted that restaurant and kitchen wares, bar supplies, home goods, books and much more will be available at the sale.

Palomino is owned and operated by Valeri Lucks, who also runs its sister restaurants Honeypie, SmallPie and Comet Cafe under the restaurant group PIE Inc. with business partner Derek Petersen. Lucks also runs the wholesale bakery HoneyPie Bakeshop and an online shop called PieGram.

Palomino announced in July that the restaurant and bar would be temporarily closed due to lingering staffing shortages from the pandemic. At which point, Palomino staff were redistributed among the sister cafes, including Comet Cafe, which recently reopened under Luck’s ownership.

While the post didn’t specify an exact reopening date, it seems as though the wait is almost over. Palomino’s bar and patio will be fully operational for the sale, so guests can get a taste of what’s to come—plus, no decent midwesterner can pass up a good old fashioned rummage sale.

For those who just can’t wait for that famous hot chicken sandwich, Honeypie recently added the crowd-favorite to its menu.

Also upcoming, Palomino will host a bourbon dinner Sept. 15. The four-course dinner will be accompanied by four bourbon-centered pairings. Stephanie Blair of Barrell Craft Spirits will lead the event, which will also feature a welcome cocktail and snacks. Tickets are $85 each and are available through the Palomino website.