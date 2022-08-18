Bartolotta Aims to Revitalize Historic Site
The Commodore, a restaurant and catering venue on Nagawicka Lake in Hartland, is planned to open next summer.
The Bartolotta Restaurants, a Milwaukee hospitality group, is set to expand its portfolio with a new restaurant and catering venue, The Commodore, at 1807 Nagawicka Rd. in Hartland.
Developed in partnership with David Herro and Jay Franke of HF Hospitality Group, The Commodore would open in the former Seven Seas Seafood & Steak Restaurant, said a press release from the group.
“This 117-year-old building is a living time capsule of Nagawicka Lake and the Lake Country community surrounding it, and The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant will serve as the bridge between the past we preserve and the future memories we will make,” said Paul Bartolotta, owner and co-founder (along with his late brother Joe Bartolotta) of The Bartolotta Restaurants. “Together with our partners, David and Jay, we will bring new life to this building and create a dining experience that is truly unique to Lake Country and the Greater Milwaukee area.”
The venue, set to open next summer, in 2023, overlooks Nagawicka Lake, offering a view of the water and sunsets. The lake is a fishing destination and is mostly surrounded by residential homes.
“We are thrilled to partner with Bartolotta, given their reputation for innovative and high-quality dining experiences. It’s our plan to passionately rejuvenate this property, reflecting its legacy and importance in the community,” said a statement from Herro and Franke.
The Commodore joins a growing list of Bartolotta catering venues including Discovery World, Italian Community Center, The Grain Exchange and others.
Renovations are in progress at the site of the future venue. The Commodore will be the first Bartolotta-owned location in Waukesha County since Mr. B’s Steakhouse opened in Brookfield in 1999.
The most recent occupants, Seven Seas Seafood & Steak Restaurant, closed in December, 2020 due to the pandemic. The space had an earlier proposal to reopen as a restaurant under the ownership of Saz’s Hospitality Group, but that never came to fruition. Around the same time, the Seven Seas building in Delafield sold to new owners for $4.5 million.
The Commodore isn’t Herro and Franke’s first project. In 2021, the two partnered to redevelop a building at 5th Street and National Avenue, opening The George and Madcap Lounge event venues.
The Bartolotta group recently opened another lakeside establishment. Roundhouse at McKinley Marina, a concession stand on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, began operating in July. Like The Commodore, the Roundhouse also emerged from a move to preserve and revitalize a historic site.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.