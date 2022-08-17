New Texas-Style BBQ Place Opening

Owner Michael Thao was trained in Texas. Mancave BBQ on 76th near Hampton will open for takeout only.

A new barbeque spot is coming to the north side.

Mancave BBQ would serve Texas-style barbeque staples with an international twist at 4701 N. 76th St. The business is slated to open Sept. 3.

Owner Michael Thao was introduced to the food industry early in life, helping out at the family food truck, Hmong Egg Roll Express, since he was 10 years old.

A lifelong barbeque lover, Thao was interested in starting his own concept, but wanted to gain first-hand experience before taking the leap. In April, Thao decided to travel to Texas to meet with and learn from the most prominent pitmasters in the industry.

While there, Thao took a brisket cooking class. The biggest takeaway, he said, is that truly outstanding barbeque requires preparation and patience, which is why Mancave BBQ will open only one day per week.

“I want to serve the best meat possible,” Thao said, noting that his meats take more than 12 hours to cook. “It’s the time and attention and focusing on quality instead of quantity.”

Mancave BBQ will offer a variety of smoked and barbequed meats such as beef brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork and chicken. Sides would include coleslaw, mac and cheese and other southern classics.

Alongside the traditional offerings, Thao said one particular Texas restaurant inspired him to add his own twist to the menu.

Located in Fort Worth, Texas, Goldee’s Barbeque is not afraid to mess with tradition, Thao said. The restaurant, launched by a group of pitmasters who trained under the nationally-acclaimed, James Beard Award winner for Best Chef, Aaron Franklin, incorporates Asian-inspired sauces and meats like Laotian sausages alongside the standard offerings.

Similarly, Thao plans to incorporate Asian flavors, sauces and different meat options “so it won’t always be the same thing on the menu,” he said.

Mancave BBQ will open in a building owned by Thao’s family. The structure also houses Lor Chiropractic Clinic, House of Destiny Outreach Center and Freedom Home Healthcare LLC. The latter business is operated by Thao’s family.

Thao plans to do the grilling and smoking on a surface lot behind the building. The lot also has 23 parking spaces for customers.

Starting in early September, Mancave BBQ will be open for pickups Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.