It’s going to be a busy Saturday in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood.

More than 500 volunteers are expected to make free repairs and upgrades to 23 homes as part of Revitalize Milwaukee‘s Block Building MKE 2022 program.

“Each year, Block Build improves the quality of life and stabilizes a Milwaukee neighborhood. The critical repairs completed are essential to helping homeowners stay in their homes,” said, CEO of the nonprofit organization hosting the event.

Revitalize Milwaukee is partnering with the Walnut Way Conversation Corp. on the 2022 program. Other neighborhood stakeholders that are partnering on the effort include Feeding America, the Social Development Commission, Safe & Sound, the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department.

“Our elderly residents in Lindsay Heights are counting on initiatives like Block Build to deliver much-needed repairs to their homes and allow them to age in place. Without programs like Block Build, we risk seeing more longtime community members being pushed out of Lindsay Heights,” said Antonio Butts, executive director of Walnut Way.

The total value of the repair work to be completed is estimated at at least $300,000, according to a press release. Repairs include everything from bathroom overhauls to rebuilt porches.

Revitalize Milwaukee is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides free home repairs in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. The repairs are targeted at homes of low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.

The Lindsay Heights neighborhood stretches from W. Locust St. to W. Walnut St. between N. 20th St. and N. 12th St. A substantial amount of community and environmentally focused investment has taken place at the southern edge of the neighborhood in recent years, as the area was designated the city’s first “eco-neighborhood.”