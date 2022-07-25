EPA Agrees With Bad River Tribe on Enbridge Oil Pipeline

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

With the sun blazing overhead, tribal and environmental advocates gathered one June morning along a gravel road where a Canadian energy firm’s pipeline crosses a northern Wisconsin tribe’s reservation.

The site is part of a 12-mile stretch where the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has been embroiled in a yearslong legal battle with Enbridge Inc., to remove Line 5 from tribal lands. The pipeline spans 645 miles from Superior across northern Wisconsin and Michigan before ending in Sarnia, Ontario. It carries up to 23 million gallons of Canadian crude oil and natural gas liquids each day.

The tribe’s legal challenge, first mounted in 2019, is now entering its fourth year as Enbridge seeks state and federal permits to build a new 30-inch pipeline that would run roughly 41 miles around the tribe’s reservation. For tribal officials and activists, the tour of the pipeline’s route presented an opportunity to see the potential risks of the project firsthand.

Naomi Tillison, the tribe’s director of the Mashkiiziibii Natural Resources Department, said the tribal council previously rejected renewal of pipeline easements due to the threat of an oil spill.

“That’s why the council said we are not going to do these,” Tillison said. “We need to protect our water. We need to protect our wild rice beds. We need to protect our fisheries.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is the lead state agency permitting the $450 million project. In December, it released a draft environmental review of the company’s plan that critics blasted as incomplete and flawed.

Now, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the state’s review failed to fully analyze the ways in which the project could harm the environment, as well as tribal resources and treaty rights.

“We think that many of the comments we’ve provided to take climate change into account, and to do a much more thorough review of the potential impact on tributaries and on those wetlands, will assist in a better review,” EPA’s Regional Administrator Debra Shore told Wisconsin Public Radio‘s “The Morning Show.”

In March, the EPA sent a 31-page letter with nearly 200 recommendations for the DNR to strengthen its review as part of preparing a final environmental impact statement. Federal regulators say the state failed to fully analyze the risk of spills, tribal resources and treaty rights, the effects of climate change, and whether the project would violate state and tribal water quality standards.

The EPA has shared authority with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure those who apply for permits meet requirements under the Clean Water Act. The federal agency has invoked its authority to request that Enbridge’s application receives a higher level of review, and the EPA has been meeting with the Army Corps and DNR to ensure the agency’s concerns are addressed.

Federal regulators want DNR to show project wouldn’t violate water quality, treaty rights

The EPA doesn’t normally weigh in on state reviews, according to Jen Tyler, a supervisor who oversees federal environmental law within EPA’s Tribal Programs Office in Chicago. Tyler said the DNR invited the federal agency to weigh in on its draft.

“EPA continues to have concerns about potential significant impacts, particularly to waters that are essential to the exercise of tribal treaty rights and continuation of tribal traditional lifeways,” Tyler said.

EPA staff told the DNR and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in letters this spring that the proposed project may have “substantial and unacceptable” impacts on the Bad River and Kakagon-Bad River Sloughs, which they say hold national and international importance.

The EPA’s concerns about the project’s effects on high-quality waters and wetlands validate doubts expressed by tribal and environmental advocates, who argue the proposed route can’t be built without significant environmental harm.

At Copper Falls State Park, the Tyler Forks River cascades down to join the Bad River. At a perch overlooking the falls, Tillison said the Bad River is one of few sites on Lake Superior that support spawning for lake sturgeon. And the Kakagon-Bad River Sloughs represents around 16,000 acres of internationally recognized wetlands. Federal officials say the sloughs are home to the largest wild rice bed on the Great Lakes.

The EPA wants the DNR to provide an analysis showing Enbridge’s plans wouldn’t negatively affect state and tribal water quality standards. An Enbridge spokesperson said in a statement that input from agencies and the public will only make the project better.

“Enbridge is committed to protecting the environment — and has proposed a 41-mile reroute, chosen because it minimizes environmental impacts and protects critical resources,” said Michael Barnes, an Enbridge spokesperson. “Less than one-tenth of an acre of wetlands will be permanently impacted by the project.”

The EPA finds that impact is closer to 34 acres of mostly forested wetlands that would be permanently changed into emergent wetlands.

The EPA has also asked the state to further address how the project may affect tribal treaty rights to hunt, fish and gather along the route.