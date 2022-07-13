Wine Fest Returns to Milwaukee

Festival returns for its second year, this time at the Deer District, with some 200 wines and champagnes from across the globe.

Uncorked: Milwaukee Wine Fest is coming to Deer District.

After launching its first Wisconsin installment at the Mitchell Park Domes in October, the fest is returning for a second year this fall.

Attendees can expect more than 200 wines and champagnes from across the globe, plus favorite local food trucks, live music and a photo booth, according to a release.

“Uncorked Wine Festivals is excited to be coming back to Milwaukee for the second annual Uncorked: Milwaukee Wine Fest,” said Michelle Harris, Owner of Uncorked Wine Festivals. “We’re thrilled to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for wine lovers in Deer District and make this year even bigger than the last!”

Tickets are available now on the Uncorked website, and include a general admission option for 3 p.m. entry ($65) or an early admission option for 2 p.m. entry plus bonus wines from select wineries ($80).

“Uncorked: Milwaukee is the perfect experience for wine lovers, and we’re eager to see the community come out to enjoy wine, food and music together,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development.

The event is scheduled for September 17 on the plaza, 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All attendees must be at least 21 years old, according to the press release.

Launched in 2015, the California-based, traveling festival occurs in more than a dozen U.S. cities throughout the year.

For more information about the event, visit the organization’s eventbrite page, Facebook page or website.