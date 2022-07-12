Urban Milwaukee members can get two free tickets, worth $30, while supplies last.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for WMSE’s 6th annual Art & Music event.

The Milwaukee arts community comes together on Friday, July 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Pritzlaff Building, 333 N. Plankinton Ave., for WMSE’s 6th annual Art & Music event.

The event centers around an auction featuring nearly 200 album-sized 12″ x 12″ boards created by locally and nationally famous artists. This year’s contributors include Dan Herro, Emma Daisy, John Kowalczyk, Laila Amin, Lily Solheim, Luke Chappelle and others. Devil’s Teeth will be performing and WMSE DJs will spin the soundtrack to this unique event.

In addition to the 12” x 12” boards there is a selection of 36” x 36” boards by Ann Baer, Brian Hibbard, Francisco Ramirez, Jim Ford, and Terry Tayler. Artist Shane Walsh has generously donated a large 37″ x 27″ painting from his Black and White series, 2017. These pieces will be standouts for the event.

This opportunity is free for Urban Milwaukee members. Members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $15 per ticket, while supplies last.

Click here to reserve your ticket(s).

Not a Member?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks and freebies such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, 755 N. Milwaukee St. (stop in, we are open!)

The ability to comment on articles

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.