The inaugural Bastille Day West festival takes place in the city’s Washington Heights neighborhood on Thursday, July 14.

Led by the Charles E. Fromage wine bar, the new festival will close W. Vliet St. to traffic between N. 57th St. and N. 60th St. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

French chanteuse Robin Pluer will be joined by Mrs. Fun and violinist Glen Asch. Additional music will be provided by The Milwaukee Hot Club and Professor Pinkerton. Also planned is a French fashion show by Spruced 57, a bike beret ride through Washington Heights coordinated by the Wisconsin Bike Fed, a French Film Festival at the Times Theater, a French cafe with authentic beignets from the Alliance Francaise and a French wine bistro.

Bastille Day West won’t be the only French-themed festival taking place in Milwaukee this week. Temporarily halted because of the pandemic, Milwaukee’s multi-day Bastille Days festival is also returning to Cathedral Square Park. It will run from July 14 through July 17. Look for more on that festival later this week.

More information on the festival is available at BastilleDayWest.com.