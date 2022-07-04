Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A century-old Milwaukee tradition resumed Monday after a two-year hiatus. At least eight parades marking the Independence Day holiday took place across the city.

While Milwaukee County hosts a massive July 3 fireworks show on the lakefront, a series of neighborhood-scaled festivals occur throughout the city on the Fourth of July.

Parades lead to mini-festivals in parks, which are capped off by evening fireworks shows.

But the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those celebrations in 2020, and uncertainty over if and when gathering restrictions would be removed effectively canceled most of the 2021 events.

Come 2022, eight parades and 12 fireworks shows returned. It made for a busy day for many participants, including Mayor Cavalier Johnson who was scheduled to march in five parades.

Our photos capture the action at the Bay View parade that ended at Humboldt Park.

Want to take in the fireworks? You’ll have to wait. Thunderstorm forecasts resulted in the fireworks shows being postponed. According to a press release issued Monday morning, city officials are working to host the fireworks on Tuesday night.

Photos