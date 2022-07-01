July 4th Festivities, Fireworks Return

Full Independence Day celebrations at parks throughout Milwaukee after two years limited by pandemic.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

City of Milwaukee Fourth of July festivities are set to resume this year, following two years of pandemic-related cancellations. Activities including parades, picnics, games, talent contests and fireworks are scheduled to take place in parks throughout the city on Monday, July 4.

“Independence Day is special in Milwaukee. We look forward to recognizing the Fourth of July and providing a safe, friendly celebration of America’s independence in parks throughout the city,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a statement. “I’m excited to continue the history of July 4th celebrations in Milwaukee with a focus on families, friends, and neighbors.”

The county’s downtown fireworks display will take place July 3 at 9:30 p.m. in Veterans Park. The show is expected to last 45 minutes and draw large crowds.

More information on the Independence Day Celebrations in Milwaukee is available on a special city webpage.

The Fourth of July celebrations are a community effort, including a city-wide Fourth of July Commission and neighborhood committees. The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partners in the planning and hosting efforts.

The celebrations, many running for several decades, were canceled in 2020 and many that did return in 2021 only returned in a scaled-back fashion.