North Avenue Bridge Project Finished
Say goodbye to those pesky detours as Milwaukee County finishes job.
The North Avenue bridge over the Oak Leaf Trail, largely unnoticed until it needed repair, is fixed, just in time for the holiday weekend.
The detours, zigzagging travelers around the neighborhood south of E. North Ave. are finally over. Good news for the many thousands of people that will head to Milwaukee’s lakefront this weekend for the return of the annual July 3 fireworks.
Despite its location on the city of Milwaukee’s street grid, North Avenue is a county-trunk highway owned by Milwaukee County. And the bridge, which spans a former railroad corridor, now the Oak Leaf Trail, is in fact, owned by and a responsibility of Milwaukee County Parks.
In February this year, the $1 million project to repair the bridge began. It entailed rebuilding not just the bridge deck, but also replacing some of the 50-ton concrete girders that make up the superstructure, which is the thing that supports the bridge between the large columns holding the whole thing up.
The project was managed by Milwaukee County Department of Transportation, Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and the engineering firm GRAEF. WisDOT provided 80% of the funding, and the county covered the remainder.
“The obligation of the parks department and the county to repair the North Avenue bridge is just another example of how far-reaching the obligations of the parks department are,” James Tarantino, interim deputy director of parks, told Urban Milwaukee in February.
The parks and recreation services offered by Milwaukee County do not have a dedicated source of funding, and have been regularly cut, like many county services, for more than a decade to balance the county budget which has seen a real-dollar decline in state revenue of $455 million since 2010.
When critical infrastructure, like a bridge, is on a list of projects jockeying for funding, Tarantino said in February, it begins to raise questions of whether parks should be in charge of these assets.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
MKE County
-
County Executive Crowley Has COVID-19Jun 30th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Airport Adds Two New FlightsJun 29th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Downtown Roller Rink Looks UnlikelyJun 29th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
Transportation
-
Bicycle-Walking Trail Would Run From S. 105th St. To LakefrontJun 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Airport Adds Two New FlightsJun 29th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Transit System Adds 24 Bus Stop MuralsJun 28th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer