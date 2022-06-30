Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley‘s office announced Wednesday evening that he had contracted COVID-19.

A statement from the county executive’s office noted that he learned Wednesday he had been exposed to COVID-19, and an at-home test then confirmed that he was positive for COVID-19.

“I am appreciative of the notification system that alerted me to the exposure, and was fortunate enough to have access to testing,” said Crowley. “I urge all Milwaukee County residents to continue to be vigilant in protecting themselves and their families against the virus, and please get vaccinated and/or boosted.”

This is the first time the county executive has had COVID-19. He took office in April 2020, just a month into the pandemic that would form the backdrop of his entire tenure.

One of the first major responses to the pandemic under Crowley’s administration was a greenlighting funds for direct payment of rental assistance to county residents. Reports on the success of this program from the housing division suggest it has prevented thousands of evictions around Milwaukee County.

Crowley has also been a vocal proponent of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination. In May 2021, he joined other prominent local elected officials including then interim-Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson at the Kosciuszko Community Center to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and to encourage residents to receive them, as well.

Crowley also authorized an executive order in 2021 with a vaccine mandate for Milwaukee County employees, and it was later codified by the board. The order significantly increased the vaccination rate for county employees, with 87% vaccinated by the end of the year.

COVID-19 cases began rising in Milwaukee County, which now has a vaccination rate of 65.9% for eligible residents. In recent months the number of new cases on a weekly basis has held relatively steady.