Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The second weekend of this year’s Summerfest is here, featuring plenty of throwback artists from the ‘90s and early 2000’s, as well as some staples in the heavy metal and classic rock genres. There’s plenty of Independence Day celebrations to fill up the long weekend, such as the return of Milwaukee’s lakefront firework show as well as the Greendale Lions Family Fourth Fest. And if you’re looking for something to do on July 4 when most businesses will be closed, the Milwaukee County Zoo will reduce its admission price to $4 that day.

June 30-July 2: Summerfest Weekend Two

Summerfest continues this weekend with its second run of performances. Metal takes over the amphitheater on Thursday, with Disturbed, Lamb of God and Chevelle bringing the heavy. Sir Mix-A-Lot makes an appearance at the BMO Harris Pavilion, and The Wailers perform on the Johnson Controls World Stage at 8 p.m. Travel back to the early 2000’s on Friday when Avril Lavigne performs in the amphitheater, opening up for pop-punker Machine Gun Kelly. Speaking of throwbacks, Blue Oyster Cult will perform on the Uline Warehouse Stage, and 2Chainz will perform on the USCellular Connection Stage. On Saturday, singer songwriter Halsey headlines the amphitheater, and Taking Back Sunday performs on the Generac Power Stage. And yet another throwback headlines the USCellular Connection Stage with Third Eye Blind performing at 10 p.m. For a complete list of lineups and time slots, click here.

Greendale is celebrating the Fourth of July with a five-day festival at the Gazebo Park on Broad Street. The celebration will include amusement rides, festival games and live music, as well as craft wine and beer and food tents. Each day will feature a different lineup of live music, featuring The Now on Thursday and Cherry Pie on Friday. On Monday, July 4, the village parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. and fireworks will start at dusk. Click here for more information.

July 1: West Allis Independence Day Parade

West Allis is celebrating Independence Day a few days early with a parade that will start at 77th and Greenfield and continue east on Greenfield towards 70th St. The parade will then pivot south onto 70th St.

July 3: Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks

There are plenty of firework displays and independence parades happening throughout Milwaukee’s various communities this weekend, but the big one will be held on July 3. Milwaukee’s lakefront fireworks have returned this year, and will illuminate the sky above Lake Michigan starting at 9:30 p.m. Those who want the best vantage points should seek out Bradford Beach and Veterans Park.

What better way to spend that extra day off than by visiting the new baby giraffe at the Milwaukee County Zoo? The zoo is celebrating the fourth with a reduced admission fee of $4. It’s a good opportunity to check out the zoo’s summer exhibit Dino Don’s Dragon Kingdom, featuring 15 colossal animatronic creatures. For more information, click here.

July 5: Chill on the Hill

Cap off your long weekend by enjoying some live music at Humboldt Park. Chill on the Hill has been in full swing for a few weeks now, and July 5 will feature a performance by Orlando Pena and the Midnight Purchase as well the Whiskeybelles. The performances will begin at 6:30 p.m., but feel free to show up early and snag a great vantage point on the hill.