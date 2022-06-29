Airport Adds Two New Flights
Delta adds another flight to New York, Air Canada brings back a flight to Toronto.
There were a couple new additions to the slate of flights offered at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in June.
Delta Airlines is adding new non-stop service between Milwaukee Mitchell and JFK International Airport in New York City, and Air Canada is resuming flights between Milwaukee and Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Airlines have been riding the resurging ridership over the past year, adding flights to and from Milwaukee Mitchell; and some airlines began offering flights at the airport for the first time ever.
The new non-stop service to JFK from Delta is in addition to nonstop flights between Milwaukee and New York City’s LaGuardia Airport the airline added in April.
“There’s been an increased demand for travel to this exciting city,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik, “and we’re glad that Delta is responding by giving travelers more versatility and options by offering service to both JFK and LaGuardia.”
The new service to JFK will run seven days a week, with options for same day round trip travel, with flights leaving Milwaukee at 7:10 a.m. and leaving New York at 6:00 p.m.
Flights will be on the CRJ-700, manufactured by Bombardier. The planes offer nine first class seats and 16 Delta Comfort seats, which is what the airline calls its economy class seats, and 44 main cabin seats.
Canada and the U.S. began easing border crossing restrictions during the later half of 2021. In March of this year, the country announced that fully vaccinated travelers can now travel to, and through, the country without showing a negative COVID-19 test.
The Air Canada flights will also run on a Bombardier plane, this one being the CRJ-200.
Dranzik said that many people are traveling this summer for the first time since the start of the pandemic, noting that the new flights offer a direct connection between Milwaukee and Canada’s largest city.
