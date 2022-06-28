Dave’s Hot Chicken Planned For Lower East Side
It will be the second location in Wisconsin for the fast-growing chain.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is planning to open its first Milwaukee location at the East Pointe Marketplace, 544 E. Ogden Ave.
The Nashville-style chicken joint has approximately 600 franchise locations across the U.S., and made its Wisconsin debut earlier this year in Menomonee Falls.
Dave’s Hot Chicken started in 2017 as a pop-up, but grew rapidly into a fast-casual brand. Owners of the California-based chain now have their eyes on the midwestern market, and announced in 2021 an agreement with Stokes and Pranke to open 14 franchise locations across southeast Wisconsin.
The restaurant’s menu keeps it simple, offering customers three choices: two chicken tenders with fries, two sliders with fries or a tender and a slider with fries. Spice levels are customizable, and range from no spice to “reaper.” Dave’s also serves sides of house-made kale slaw, macaroni and cheese and crispy fries or cheese fries.
The upcoming Milwaukee location is aiming to open at the end of September. A 2,107-square-foot space is currently undergoing renovations according to a recently-filed commercial alteration permit. Once finished, the walls will likely display the brand’s signature graffiti-style murals.
Dave’s would occupy a space between Noodles & Co. and Jamba Juice.
Roaring Fork Restaurant Group did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
