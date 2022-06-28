Sophie Bolich

Dave’s Hot Chicken Planned For Lower East Side

It will be the second location in Wisconsin for the fast-growing chain.

By - Jun 28th, 2022 02:43 pm
Site of future Dave's Hot Chicken. Photo by Sophie Bolich

Site of future Dave’s Hot Chicken. Photo by Sophie Bolich.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is planning to open its first Milwaukee location at the East Pointe Marketplace, 544 E. Ogden Ave.

The Nashville-style chicken joint has approximately 600 franchise locations across the U.S., and made its Wisconsin debut earlier this year in Menomonee Falls.

The owners of the Menomonee Falls restaurant, Ron Stokes and Mike Pranke, are working towards opening the upcoming restaurant. Stokes and Pranke also lead the largest Qdoba franchise in the country, Roaring Fork Restaurant Group.

Dave’s Hot Chicken started in 2017 as a pop-up, but grew rapidly into a fast-casual brand. Owners of the California-based chain now have their eyes on the midwestern market, and announced in 2021 an agreement with Stokes and Pranke to open 14 franchise locations across southeast Wisconsin.

The restaurant’s menu keeps it simple, offering customers three choices: two chicken tenders with fries, two sliders with fries or a tender and a slider with fries. Spice levels are customizable, and range from no spice to “reaper.” Dave’s also serves sides of house-made kale slaw, macaroni and cheese and crispy fries or cheese fries.

The upcoming Milwaukee location is aiming to open at the end of September. A 2,107-square-foot space is currently undergoing renovations according to a recently-filed commercial alteration permit. Once finished, the walls will likely display the brand’s signature graffiti-style murals.

East Pointe Marketplace is anchored by a Pick ‘n Save grocery store. Other tenants at the retail center include Noodles & Co., Jersey Mike’s Subs, Jamba Juice, Sally Beauty Supply, Starbucks, UScellular and Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Dave’s would occupy a space between Noodles & Co. and Jamba Juice.

Roaring Fork Restaurant Group did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us