The East Side’s music festival is back for the first time since 2019 and we want Urban Milwaukee members to be part of the action.

We are offering a limited supply of buy-one, get-one beer coupons to use at the Summer Soulstice music festival. While supplies last, Urban Milwaukee’s paying members can claim a ticket to be redeemed at the festival.

From noon until midnight on Saturday, June 18, the free festival takes place just south of North Avenue between N. Farwell Ave. and N. Prospect Ave. It is hosted by the East Side Business Improvement District.

The new configuration has the main stage on E. Kenilworth Pl. between Urban Outfitters and Vintage tavern. A second stage will be set up on E. Ivanhoe Pl. between Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Educator’s Credit Union. DJs will perform in Black Cat Alley while a kid’s area will be set up in the parking lot at Ma Fischer’s (at the corner of E. Kenilworth Pl. and N. Farwell Ave.).

The buy-one, get-one tickets are good for one beer from an East Side BID stand. Molson Coors‘ Blue Moon brand is the official beer partner of the event.

Music Lineup

Kenilworth Stage

1:00 p.m. – Gold Steps

2:30 p.m. – Glad Onion

4:00 p.m. – You Win!!!

5:30 p.m. – Sleep Gaucho

7:30 p.m. – Dramatic Lovers

8:30 p.m. – Immortal Girlfriend

10:00 p.m. – Klassik

Ivanhoe Stage

12:00 p.m. – Stephen Hull Experience

1:30 p.m. – Ben Mulwana

3:00 p.m. – Cozy Danger

4:30 p.m. – Horace Greene

6:00 p.m. – Tigera

7:30 p.m. – Browns Crew

9:00 p.m. – NilexNile

Black Cat Alley Stage

Noon – DJ WhyB

2:00 p.m. – Steve Marxx

4:00 p.m. – Delilac

6:00 p.m. – Greyhound

8:00 p.m. – Asher Gray

