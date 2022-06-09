Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s time to celebrate Milwaukee’s Polish heritage with Polish Fest — a weekend-long event of live music, delicious Polish eats and plenty of crafts. Try a taste of Germany at SprecherFest — a classic German beer festival taking place at the Bavarian Bierhaus Biergarten grounds. Finally, revel in everything ‘Wiscansin’ at Wiscansin Fest hosted by a day-long lineup of hip-hop acts at The Rave hosted by T-Pain. But if you’re looking for something a little more relaxed, check out the Water Lantern Festival, where you can design your own lanterns and then release them onto the water.

June 10-12: Polish Fest

The largest celebration of Polish culture in the country returns to Maier Festival Park this year, featuring live entertainment, Polish eats and more. Experience a blend of Polish and contemporary music, try some of the best vodka Poland has to offer at a tasting event and get lost in the Cultural Village, where makers demonstrate how to make traditional Polish crafts and meals. Polish Fest runs all weekend long, with hours of operation being from noon to 5 p.m. on June 10 and 11, and noon to 8 p.m. June 12. Price of admission varies depending on the time you arrive. For more information, click here.

Sprecher Brewing and Bavarian Bierhaus are teaming up for Sprecher Fest, a weekend celebration with live music, chicken and pig roasts and all the beer you could ask for. The classic German beer festival will take place at the Bavarian Bierhaus Biergarten grounds at 700 W. Lexington Blvd. and will feature Sprecher Root Beer as well as a variety of Sprecher and Bavarian Bierhaus beers. That also includes a special Festbier that will be available at this event only. Admission to the event is $5 on Friday, $10 on Saturday and free on Sunday. Friday will feature live music from The Toys and Saturday will feature a performance from Love Monkeys. For more information, click here.

June 11: Water Lantern Festival

The Water Lantern Festival is coming to Milwaukee at Veteran’s Park, giving families a fun opportunity to illuminate the night with hand-made lanterns. Participants will receive a lantern kit and candle, and will design their lantern at 8 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., lanterns will be launched in the waters. Afterward, event staff will ensure that all lanterns are picked up. The event will also feature food trucks, music and other activities. Those who purchase their tickets before June 10 will receive a special price of $25.99, otherwise admission will cost $55.99 the day of the event. Click here to purchase tickets.

June 11: Component Brewing Company 4th Anniversary

Component Brewing Company, located at 2018 S. 1st St., is celebrating its fourth birthday this weekend. The event will feature food from Big O’s Texas BBQ and live music by As Oak. The brewery will also have four different collaboration beers specially made for this event. The celebration will run from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

June 11-12: Arts, Crafts and Drafts

A new art and beer festival called Arts, Crafts and Drafts will debut at The Corners of Brookfield this weekend. Featuring over 75 artists and makers the festival will have live music and entertainment, and plenty of beer on tap. The event is also pet friendly. Arts, Crafts and Drafts will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Click here for more information.

June 11: 5th St. Bike Fest

Celebrate Wisconsin Bike Week with the Wisconsin Bike Fed at the 5th St. Bike Fest. The festival aims to celebrate the vibrancy of bicycles through Mexican and Polish cultural influences. The festival will start around 1 p.m. with live music and street fest activities, including free bike repairs and an obstacle course to test your riding skills. At 7 p.m., join in on a slow, six-mile-long group ride with live music along the way. The festival will end at 9 p.m. A beer trailer provided by Indeed will serve refreshments, and food can be purchased from Walker’s Lounge and Fuel Cafe.

June 11: Wiscansinfest with T-Pain

In the 2008 song “Can’t Believe It” Hip-Hop artist T-Pain famously rhymed “Wiscansin” with the word “mansion.” Now he’s hosting a day-long music festival here called Wiscansin Fest, and it will feature performances by Lil Jon, Yung BLeu, K CAMP, O.T. Genasis, Kid Ink and more. The festival will kick off at 3 p.m. at The Rave. The Eagles Craft Beer Garden will be open with food trucks and activities.