The Biggest Pride Parade in Milwaukee History
Parade returns after two-year pandemic hiatus.
The sun shined bright Sunday on the biggest pride parade in Milwaukee history
Despite a forecast of rain, more than 132 floats (“units”) entertained the thousands of attendees that lined S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point.
The parade route is the straightest of any in the city, proceeding north on S. 2nd St. from W. Greenfield Ave. to W. Oregon St.
The event is operated by the nonprofit Milwaukee Pride Parade, Inc. and is not formally affiliated with PrideFest Milwaukee, although both operate on the same weekend and attendees come and go between the two events.
Photos
Photo Gallery
