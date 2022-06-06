Urban Milwaukee
The Biggest Pride Parade in Milwaukee History

Parade returns after two-year pandemic hiatus.

By - Jun 6th, 2022 08:54 pm
The 2022 Milwaukee Pride Parade. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

The sun shined bright Sunday on the biggest pride parade in Milwaukee history

Despite a forecast of rain, more than 132 floats (“units”) entertained the thousands of attendees that lined S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point.

The 16th annual event (but the first since 2019) drew participating groups big and small. From a massive contingent of Kohl’s employees to high school gay-straight alliance groups, the parade was a celebration of Milwaukee and Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ community.

The parade route is the straightest of any in the city, proceeding north on S. 2nd St. from W. Greenfield Ave. to W. Oregon St.

The event is operated by the nonprofit Milwaukee Pride Parade, Inc. and is not formally affiliated with PrideFest Milwaukee, although both operate on the same weekend and attendees come and go between the two events.

