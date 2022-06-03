Summerfest Leader Will Step Down At End of 2023

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For the first time in nearly two decades, Summerfest will have a new leader.

Don Smiley announced Friday that he will step down at the end of 2023 as head of host-organization Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Smiley has led the organization since 2004, overseeing a virtually complete overhaul of Henry Maier Festival Park

Smiley will be replaced by Sarah Smith Pancheri, the current chief operating officer and vice president of sales and marketing. Pancheri joined the organization in 2015 and gained the COO title in 2019. She previously worked for MWF from 2000 to 2007 before taking jobs with Marquette University and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.

Pancheri immediately assumed Smiley’s president title and will assume the CEO role at the end of Smiley’s tenure.

“Sarah is one of the most talented executives I have ever hired and promoted. She has played a crucial role in our success, building an all-star team that continues to create value for our sponsors, partners, and fans,” said Smiley in a statement.

Smiley previously rose through the ranks of video store chain Blockbuster, and then ran the Florida Marlins baseball team when it was owned by businessman and Blockbuster-owner

Smiley’s departure marks a changing of the guard at Summerfest. Longtime talent booker and vice president of entertainment Bob Babisch is scheduled to retire after this year’s festival. General counsel Frank Nicotera retired last year.

The nonprofit MWF is governed by a 25-member board that includes three appointed government members.

“Don will continue to provide overall leadership for Henry Maier Festival Park, Summerfest and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. in fulfillment of our non-profit mission,” said Howard Sosoff, MWF board chair, in a statement. “Don’s contribution to our organization, the Milwaukee community and the state of Wisconsin is remarkable given his vision and execution of rebuilding Henry Maier Festival Park, making it possible to invest more than $160 million, culminating with the redevelopment of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The organization will continue to benefit from his leadership.”

Smiley was paid $1.29 million in 2020. His annual pay has been frequently discussed because of its climb from approximately $200,000 when he started and the highly-visible nature of the nonprofit festival operator.

Bo Black ran Summerfest for 19 years before Smiley took over.

The organization leases the festival park from the City of Milwaukee, and in turn subleases it to other ethnic festivals. A complaint was filed earlier this year with the Internal Revenue Service challenging the nonprofit status of the organization.

MWF maintains a lease through 2030 on the grounds. It is scheduled to pay $1,615,100 this year, plus a $149,719 supplemental lease payment. Over the life of the 30-year lease, MWF is to pay approximately $50.75 million for control of the property. For the second straight year, Summerfest will cover the full cost of festival police services, estimated to reach as high as $800,000.

The 2022 Summerfest festival will be split over three weekends, June 23 to 25, June 30 to July 2 and July 7 to 9.