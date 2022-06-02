Gableman Election Review $220,500 Over Budget
Partisan election review has cost taxpayers nearly $900,000, largely due to lawsuits.
The review of the 2020 presidential election being conducted by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has surpassed the initial budget it was given from the Legislature last summer, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday.
Gableman was initially given a budget of $676,000 by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) to look into baseless Republican allegations that the election was stolen. Now, the review has missed several deadlines and, as of this week, spent $896,500.
A spokesperson for Vos told the Journal-Sentinel that Gableman isn’t over his budget because legal costs don’t count.
“We had no idea the magnitude of obstruction through litigation by the Democrats when the budget was established for the investigation,” spokesperson Angela Joyce said.
Gableman is currently involved in five lawsuits, one of which he filed himself. Three of the suits were brought by government watchdog group American Oversight which has sought to force Gableman and Vos to comply with the state’s open records laws and provide documents related to the review.
The judges in those cases have repeatedly sided with American Oversight and expressed confusion at Vos and Gableman’s decisions to ignore the open records laws. One of the judges has even found Vos in contempt of court for not providing records.
Gableman also filed a lawsuit seeking to jail the mayors of three Democratic-voting cities and other people he believes haven’t cooperated with his review. The officials say they’ve cooperated.
The costs of the lawsuits will only go up as they continue and likely get appealed once decisions are made in the circuit courts.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers said the entire review has been a nearly million dollar waste of time.
“He spent about a million dollars that clearly could be used for more productive things rather than revisiting an election that’s already been determined to be safe and fair and secure,” Evers said.
Gableman review over budget, costing taxpayers nearly $900,000 was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the 2020 General Election
- Gableman Election Review $220,500 Over Budget - Henry Redman - Jun 2nd, 2022
- Another Judge Rejects Challenge to 2020 Election Grants - Shawn Johnson - Jun 1st, 2022
- Gathering To Spread the Big Lie - Henry Redman - May 25th, 2022
- Judge May Fine Vos in Gableman Open Records Case - Shawn Johnson - May 20th, 2022
- Democrats File Suit Against State Republicans Who Posed As Electors - Shawn Johnson - May 17th, 2022
- Gableman Review Paused, But His Pay Continues - Henry Redman - May 12th, 2022
- Second Judge Rules Gableman Probe Can’t Delete Records - Shawn Johnson - May 4th, 2022
- Gableman Rallies With Extremists, Including Vos’s Primary Opponent - Henry Redman - May 3rd, 2022
- Special Report: Who Is Conducting Gableman’s Investigation? - Matt Mencarini - Apr 26th, 2022
- Statement: Office of Special Counsel - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos - Apr 26th, 2022
Read more about 2020 General Election here
5 thoughts on “Gableman Election Review $220,500 Over Budget”
A shameful waste! I want my tax money back.
How many programs could be funded at city community centers with $900,000? How many neighborhood health clinics? Food banks? Vocational trade programs?
Oh wait! The Republican agenda in Madison is to starve Milwaukee of funds and restrict their ability to raise funds through a local sales tax so the city fails. Gotcha!
Gableman is a severely stunted human form. A sans sexual sicko trumper fanboy. Having him go about spouting lies and nonsense is why there’s nothing to love about republicans in Wisco. Fitz and RoJo are also treasonous bastards and must be removed from public office.
If this scenario had played out in the business world, the executive in charge would have been demoted or terminated.
Vos is clearly fully respondible and should be similarly dispatched by the voters of State Assembly Dist. 93.
Additionally, his political contrubutors from around the country need to realize that they are throwing away their money.
Gableman? Give this lost, supreme court jester a red rubber nose and point him toward the Baraboo Circus Museum and the shrinking little two ringed tent of Wisconsin G.O.P. There he can spend whatever remains in his state funded budget preparing for a grand celebration of Robin Vos’ impending and involuntary retirement.