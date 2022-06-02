Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s beginning to feel a lot like summer in Milwaukee, especially now that festival season is in full swing. The city is kicking it off with a big one this month as PrideFest returns to its original format after a two-year hiatus. Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community at the Henry Maier Festival Park with three full days of performances and fun. But the celebrating doesn’t stop there — check out the Milwaukee Pride Parade on June 5, which will travel from S. 2nd St. and W. Greenfield Ave. to S. 2nd St. and W. Oregon St. And if checking out some local art or listening to some jazz sounds like fun, Bay View Gallery Night and Bay View Jazz Fest will both take place on June 3 at various venues around the neighborhood.

PrideFest is returning after a two-year hiatus and is back at the Henry Maier Festival Park. Since the last time the festival was held, there are new stages, food vendor buildings, children’s and family programming and more. The festival will have acts performing on five stages, and will have a firework show at 9:15 p.m. on June 4. On the Skyyline Main Stage this year, catch a Lady Gaga tribute, the MKE Royal Drag King Show and performances by Emily Zimmer and Dev. PrideFest’s hours are 4 p.m. to midnight June 2, 3 p.m. to midnight June 3 and noon to midnight June 4. For more information, click here.

June 3: Bay View Gallery Night

Bay View’s annual event connecting businesses and the local arts is back, and will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 3. Bay View Gallery Night sees businesses throughout the neighborhood hosting hundreds of local artists and musicians. Over 50 local businesses will participate, including Sugar Maple, Goodkind and Lion’s Tooth. For a complete listing of all participating businesses and the artists they will be hosting, click here.

June 3: Bay View Jazz Fest

Bay View Jazz Fest will coincide with the Bay View Gallery Night, giving the general public the opportunity to experience some of the best jazz musicians in the area at establishments around Bay View. All venues are located within close proximity with one another, allowing for Jazz Fest attendees to hop between the shows. The festival will feature nine different groups performing at nine different venues. For a complete list of performers and venues as well as set times, click here.

Indeed Brewing Company is throwing an all-day, outdoor and indoor party, featuring plenty of food, an abundance of beer and live music — featuring a special mystery guest closing out the night. Food at the event includes Twisted Plants, Meat on the Street, Pete’s Pops and more. Adventure Rock will have a climbing wall set up, and the Bayside Plant Center Mobile Greenhouse Truck will be on site. The event is cash only, both inside and outside of the taproom. Electric Love will start at 12 p.m. and end at 1 a.m.

June 4: Riverwest Spring Rummage Sale & Flea Market

Now that you’ve done your spring cleaning, its time to accumulate more stuff! The biggest rummage sale in the Riverwest neighborhood returns, featuring over 150 vendors selling just about anything, from art to hand-crafted goods to vintage clothing. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will take place on the 700 block E. Burleigh St. outside of Art Bar.

June 5: Milwaukee Pride Parade

The Pride celebrations don’t stop at PrideFest. The Milwaukee Pride Parade features a mile of exciting, fun-filled Pride, traveling form S. 2nd St. and W. Greenfield Ave. To S. 2nd St. and W. Oregon St. The parade has been occurring annually since 2004, but was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The parade will begin its march at 2 p.m. on June 5. For more information, click here.

June 5: MKE Ukrainefest at X-Ray Arcade

A stacked lineup of Milwaukee and Madison musicians are performing at X-Ray Arcade to benefit the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. The all-day event features performances by hip-hop artist NileXNile, alternative group Diet Lite, Madison-based doom pop trio Lunar Moth and more. Admission to the event is $18 at the door, and the show will begin at 2 p.m. Click here for a complete listing of bands.