State Private Universities Enrollment Down 10%
Young people questioning value of college, given costs and likely student debt?
Enrollment at Wisconsin’s private universities fell by an average of nearly 10 percent, according to new national data. That’s far higher than enrollment losses reported by the state’s public universities.
There were 685,000 fewer college students enrolled this spring across the United States than in spring of 2021 according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. That’s a decline of 4.1 percent.
“It suggests that there is a broader questioning of the value of college, and particularly their concerns about student debt and paying for college and the potential labor market returns,” Shapiro said.
In Wisconsin, the Clearinghouse data show that private, nonprofit universities saw the most significant spring enrollment declines, 9.8 percent, compared with spring of last year. That represents 10,948 fewer students at Wisconsin’s private colleges this year compared to last.
Rolf Wegenke is the president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, or WAICU. He said that generally speaking, enrollment declines come from people from low-income families.
Wegenke said low-income students generally are among the last to apply for federal financial aid to attend college, or they’re not aware of what types of aid might be available from private colleges.
According to WAICU, the average sticker price of tuition and fees at Wisconsin private colleges is $34,800. But Wegenke said the average financial aid package is $30,624, which leaves an average out-of-pocket cost of $4,236.
The University of Wisconsin System reported an average enrollment decline of 1.4 percent across its 26 campuses this spring compared to the same time last year. But the UW’s two-year campuses saw a more significant decline of 8.6 percent.
It is no wonder that enrollment is down at private colleges. They continue to raise tuition while not looking at ways to decrease expenses. Our State high schools need to do a better job of helping students focus on their possible career choices so that they are not running up thousands of dollars of college debt trying to find their “calling”.