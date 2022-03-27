Meet the Black Diaspora Symphony Orchestra

Milwaukee ensemble gives a central place to music from Black Diaspora.

Dayvin Hallmon believes that music can both create and heal communities.

This is what he hopes to do through the Black Diaspora Symphony Orchestra. And he’s searching for musicians who feel the same.

The Black Diaspora Symphony Orchestra, based in Milwaukee, is an extension of the Black String Triage Ensemble , a string orchestra of Black and Latinx musicians who play at the scene of shootings, car accidents and drug overdoses. It also plays peace-keeping concerts during riots.

The Black Diaspora Symphony Orchestra works to place people across the African diaspora at the center of symphonic and other styles and forms of music.

The orchestra ended last year with a free memorial concert for missing and deceased children.

“There was so much horror, trauma and sadness in 2021,” said Hallmon, the founder, music director and conductor of the orchestra. “We wanted to create a space where people could grieve.”

The orchestra accepts anyone who can play the music. Its members range from high school students to professional musicians.

Freya Theler started working with the group directly out of high school.

“Because of the pandemic, it had been a while since I was able to perform music,” said Theler. “Playing with a group of people who are there for one goal was amazing.”

He said the concerts are fulfilling to listen to and perform.

Hallmon hopes the orchestra will be a vehicle to help inspire community members.

“It’s a really important mission,” said Korinthia Klein, a member of the orchestra and longtime viola player. “It’s necessary to the musical layout of the city.”

Hallmon hopes the group can introduce public school students to the Black and Latin perspective of orchestra music.

“But that takes time and money,” said Hallmon. “Right now, we need a full orchestra.”

More than music: How the Black Diaspora Symphony Orchestra plans to serve the community was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.