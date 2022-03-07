JoAnna Bautch Hired to Lead VIA CDC

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

VIA CDC announced Monday morning the hiring of its new leader.

The South Side-focused community development corporation, formerly known as Layton Boulevard West Neighbors (LBWN), is hiring JoAnna Bautch to serve as executive director.

“I grew up in the neighborhoods that VIA CDC has served for over 25 years on Milwaukee’s near-South Side,” said Bautch in a statement. “This area is home to some of the most diverse constituencies in the state of Wisconsin and I am so very honored and excited to have been chosen to be the next executive director for VIA CDC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to working with all of its neighbors to see our communities grow and succeed together.”

Bautch most recently served as director of movement politics at Citizen Action of Wisconsin. A graduate of Alverno College, she also previously worked for the United Community Center and the Reproductive Justice Collective.

VIA, then LBWN, was created in 1995 by the School Sisters of St. Francis. Its efforts are focused on the Silver City, Burnham Park and Layton Park neighborhoods. Its website lists 12 employees.

“JoAnna has a proven track record of leadership and infectious enthusiasm for supporting the growth and development of the Milwaukee community,” said VIA board chair Marjorie Rucker. “We are very excited to have JoAnna lead VIA CDC during a time of growth and we look forward to continuing to work towards our mission.”

Bautch replaces Brianna Sas-Pérez who announced in December that she was leaving the organization for an undisclosed opportunity. Sas-Pérez will remain in an advisory role through May according to a press release.

The organization reports that it has rehabilitated 27 previously-foreclosed homes through its award-winning Turnkey Renovation Program, facilitated $8.7 million in commercial property improvements, supported 1,127 homeowners in making $9.2 million in property improvements and, since 2012, backed 64 community improvement projects. It says it has created or retained 149 jobs in the neighborhoods it serves.

“We all deserve to live in a place that nourishes us with a healthy and sustainable environment, equitable economic opportunity, and grassroots community leaders. I am committed to working collectively and collaboratively to create a Milwaukee where we can meet those goals and, in turn, empower all of our people to rise and thrive together,” said Bautch.

The new executive director will be responsible for oversight of the various programs VIA offers and oversight of the organization’s staff, financials and real estate portfolio. According to the job listing posted on the organization’s website, the executive director position pays a minimum of $80,000 per year.

Bautch is the sister of Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa who represents much of the area VIA serves.

The new executive director serves on the boards of directors of TRUE Skool, Milwaukee Water Commons and the Milwaukee chapter of the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network.