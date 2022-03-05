New Faces in New Places
Midwestern Native to Anchor ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ on Weekends
Gabriella Garza to join WISN 12 News team in March
Feb 21st, 2022 by WISN 12
Gunpowder Adds Three More to its Dynamic and Growing Team
Gunpowder Inc. announces the addition of Kate Grodsky, Justin Brouillard and Jake Cripe as the newest members of the quickly expanding public relations and account service teams.
Feb 16th, 2022 by Gunpowder, Inc.
Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance Announces 2022 Award Recipients
Cecelia Gore, of the Brewers Community Foundation, and Froedtert Health are chosen honorees
Feb 14th, 2022 by Greater Milwaukee Foundation
WISN 12 names Kristin Pierce as the new weekend evening anchor
Midwestern native and experienced journalist joins WISN 12 News
Feb 14th, 2022 by WISN 12
VISIT Milwaukee Welcomes New Vice President of Marketing and Communications
Josh Albrecht brings extensive experience in destination management
Feb 10th, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee
Marquette engineering professor receives NSF CAREER grant with climate change and public health implications
Dr. Somesh Roy is the recipient of a CAREER grant from the National Science Foundation to create a framework that will model soot emission from combustion engines, leading to cleaner combustion systems.
Feb 9th, 2022 by Marquette University
Super Steel LLC Appoints Stephan Achs as New CEO
Feb 9th, 2022 by Super Steel
Bayshore Names Mary L. Mokwa New Senior General Manager
Feb 7th, 2022 by Bayshore
MCTS Announces Rosa Parks Scholarship Recipients on Her Birthday
Elizabeth Nieves, Emily Odenkirk and Paris Wooden will each receive a $1,000 scholarship towards their higher education.
Feb 4th, 2022 by Milwaukee County Transit System
Alan Sanders Named President of Max Weiss Company
Feb 2nd, 2022 by Max Weiss Company
Operose Advisors Names Caroline Jankowski Partner
Feb 1st, 2022 by Operose Advisors
Milwaukee Public Museum Hires Director of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessiblity (IDEA)
Rhoan Garnett, PhD, to lead Museum’s effort to grow community engagement initiatives and ensure diverse voices are represented at museum
Feb 1st, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Museum
