Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Mar 5th, 2022 11:19 am

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Michelle Knuese Appointed DFI Division of Corporate and Consumer Services Administrator

Michelle Knuese Appointed DFI Division of Corporate and Consumer Services Administrator

 

Feb 28th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions

Marquette University President Lovell receives Dr. Wesley L. Scott Education Award from Greater Milwaukee Urban League

Marquette University President Mike Lovell receives Dr. Wesley L. Scott Education Award from Greater Milwaukee Urban League

 

Feb 24th, 2022 by Marquette University

Midwestern Native to Anchor ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ on Weekends

Midwestern Native to Anchor ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ on Weekends

Gabriella Garza to join WISN 12 News team in March

Feb 21st, 2022 by WISN 12

Tomika Vukovic Named New Co-Executive Director of Organizational Empowerment

Tomika Vukovic Named New Co-Executive Director of Organizational Empowerment

 

Feb 17th, 2022 by Wisconsin Voices

Coronado Named Development and Outreach Director at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

Teresa Coronado Named Development and Outreach Director at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

 

Feb 17th, 2022 by Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

Gunpowder Adds Three More to its Dynamic and Growing Team

Gunpowder Adds Three More to its Dynamic and Growing Team

Gunpowder Inc. announces the addition of Kate Grodsky, Justin Brouillard and Jake Cripe as the newest members of the quickly expanding public relations and account service teams.

Feb 16th, 2022 by Gunpowder, Inc.

Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance Announces 2022 Award Recipients

Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance Announces 2022 Award Recipients

Cecelia Gore, of the Brewers Community Foundation, and Froedtert Health are chosen honorees

Feb 14th, 2022 by Greater Milwaukee Foundation

WISN 12 names Kristin Pierce as the new weekend evening anchor

WISN 12 names Kristin Pierce as the new weekend evening anchor

Midwestern native and experienced journalist joins WISN 12 News

Feb 14th, 2022 by WISN 12

VISIT Milwaukee Welcomes New Vice President of Marketing and Communications

VISIT Milwaukee Welcomes New Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Josh Albrecht brings extensive experience in destination management

Feb 10th, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee

Marquette engineering professor receives NSF CAREER grant with climate change and public health implications

Marquette engineering professor receives NSF CAREER grant with climate change and public health implications

Dr. Somesh Roy is the recipient of a CAREER grant from the National Science Foundation to create a framework that will model soot emission from combustion engines, leading to cleaner combustion systems.

Feb 9th, 2022 by Marquette University

Super Steel LLC Appoints Stephan Achs as New CEO

Super Steel LLC Appoints Stephan Achs as New CEO

 

Feb 9th, 2022 by Super Steel

Dawn Peterson Named Vice President of Finance and Administration at Alverno College

Dawn Peterson Named Vice President of Finance and Administration at Alverno College

 

Feb 8th, 2022 by Alverno College

Governor Evers Appoints Rafael Francisco Salas to Wisconsin Arts Board

Governor Evers Appoints Rafael Francisco Salas to Wisconsin Arts Board

 

Feb 7th, 2022 by Wisconsin Arts Board

BAYSHORE Names Mary L. Mokwa New Senior General Manager

Bayshore Names Mary L. Mokwa New Senior General Manager

 

Feb 7th, 2022 by Bayshore

MCTS Announces Rosa Parks Scholarship Recipients on Her Birthday

MCTS Announces Rosa Parks Scholarship Recipients on Her Birthday

Elizabeth Nieves, Emily Odenkirk and Paris Wooden will each receive a $1,000 scholarship towards their higher education.

Feb 4th, 2022 by Milwaukee County Transit System

Brewers and Newsradio 620 WTMJ Announce Addition of Maurer to Broadcast Team

Brewers and Newsradio 620 WTMJ Announce Addition of Josh Maurer to Broadcast Team

 

Feb 3rd, 2022 by Milwaukee Brewers

Foley Strengthens Energy Offerings with Tax Partner Adam Schurle

Foley Strengthens Energy Offerings with Tax Partner Adam Schurle

 

Feb 2nd, 2022 by Foley and Lardner LLP

Alan Sanders Named President of Max Weiss Company

Alan Sanders Named President of Max Weiss Company

 

Feb 2nd, 2022 by Max Weiss Company

Operose Advisors Names Caroline Jankowski Partner

Operose Advisors Names Caroline Jankowski Partner

 

Feb 1st, 2022 by Operose Advisors

Milwaukee Public Museum Hires Director of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessiblity (IDEA)

Milwaukee Public Museum Hires Director of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessiblity (IDEA)

Rhoan Garnett, PhD, to lead Museum’s effort to grow community engagement initiatives and ensure diverse voices are represented at museum

Feb 1st, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Museum

Ugo Rondinone Appointed Guest Curator of 2022 Edition of Sculpture Milwaukee

Ugo Rondinone Appointed Guest Curator of 2022 Edition of Sculpture Milwaukee

 

Feb 1st, 2022 by Sculpture Milwaukee

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us