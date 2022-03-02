Arabic Bakery On South Side Will Expand

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

An Arabic bakery on the city’s South Side is planning an expansion.

Bread House, currently located at 6508 S. 27th St., plans to move up the street to a new, larger location at 5326 S. 27th St. According to the Wisconsin Muslim Journal, it is the first full-service Arabic bakery in Wisconsin.

The business is owned by husband and wife Mohammad Jaradeh and Renin Abuzar. They moved to Oak Creek two years ago to open a bakery after Mohammad spent about eight years working in Arabic bakeries in Chicago.

Abuzar told Urban Milwaukee that the couple noticed many people from Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area would drive down to Chicago to purchase fresh Arabic bread and baked good. Seeing opportunity, they opened Bread House on 27th St., with Jaradeh as the baker.

This expansion means the business can grow. Right now, given space limitations, not every product they produce is baked every day, Abuzar said. With the larger space, the bakery will be able to make all of its products on a daily basis.

The freshness of their goods is important to the business, Abuzar said. There are other places to purchase some of the breads and pastries they sell, but Bread House customers, Abuzar said, want to eat the products fresh. It’s also cheaper than going all the way to Chicago for fresh bread, she said.

The bakery also sells non-baked items like falafel, stuffed falafel and samboosa, an Ethiopian appetizer.

Abuzar said they are working to get all the licensing needed for the new place, adding that she hopes they can open in time for Ramadan in April.