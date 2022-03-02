Graham Kilmer

Arabic Bakery On South Side Will Expand

Wisconsin's first full-service Arabic baker, Bread House, plans new location on S. 27th Street.

By - Mar 2nd, 2022 11:56 am
5326 S. 27th St. Photo taken March 2, 2022 by Graham Kilmer.

Future home of Bread House at 5326 S. 27th St. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

An Arabic bakery on the city’s South Side is planning an expansion.

Bread House, currently located at 6508 S. 27th St., plans to move up the street to a new, larger location at 5326 S. 27th St. According to the Wisconsin Muslim Journal, it is the first full-service Arabic bakery in Wisconsin.

The business is owned by husband and wife Mohammad Jaradeh and Renin Abuzar. They moved to Oak Creek two years ago to open a bakery after Mohammad spent about eight years working in Arabic bakeries in Chicago.

Abuzar told Urban Milwaukee that the couple noticed many people from Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area would drive down to Chicago to purchase fresh Arabic bread and baked good. Seeing opportunity, they opened Bread House on 27th St., with Jaradeh as the baker.

This expansion means the business can grow. Right now, given space limitations, not every product they produce is baked every day, Abuzar said. With the larger space, the bakery will be able to make all of its products on a daily basis.

The freshness of their goods is important to the business, Abuzar said. There are other places to purchase some of the breads and pastries they sell, but Bread House customers, Abuzar said, want to eat the products fresh. It’s also cheaper than going all the way to Chicago for fresh bread, she said.

Along with baking pita and other flat breads, Bread House also serves them with toppings and fillings like meat, cheese, thyme or eggs. All the toppings are Halal — prepared as prescribed by Muslim law. One of their most popular toppings, Abuzar said, is a spicy paste called muhammara.

The bakery also sells non-baked items like falafel, stuffed falafel and samboosa, an Ethiopian appetizer.

Abuzar said they are working to get all the licensing needed for the new place, adding that she hopes they can open in time for Ramadan in April.

