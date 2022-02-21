Another Starbucks Faces Union Campaign
Employees at Starbucks in Plover announce union drive, following lead of workers at Oak Creek store.
Workers at another Starbucks coffee shop in Wisconsin announced a campaign to unionize their store Monday.
Earlier this month, employees at the Starbucks at 8880 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek became the first location in Wisconsin to announce they were organizing, joining a national union movement at Starbucks stores that began with a union election win at Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York.
In a press release announcing the union drive in Plover, a worker, Izzie Moritz, is quoted saying, “This is our lives, our well-being, and happiness. Our campaign is a symbol of Starbucks’ failure to create the environment they advertise to the world about their work practices and promises.”
While workers were organizing the first store in Buffalo, Starbucks announced it would begin raising wages for employees to $15 an hour or more in 2022.
After the store in Oak Creek announced their drive, one employee, Sydney LeBarron-Fahl told Urban Milwaukee that the relationship with Starbucks management is one-way. “They have all the power to make decisions,” she said.
Workers want to negotiate for better pay and working conditions, which, like so many service jobs, became difficult in new ways during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The difference here means that Colectivo will negotiate a company-wide labor contract and Starbucks unions are currently negotiating contracts store by store. The first Starbucks union in Buffalo began contract negotiations at the end of January, The Buffalo News reported.
Colectivo workers won their union election in August 2021, but six months later the ownership at Colectivo is on their second appeal of those election results to the National Labor Relations Board. The owners are not negotiating until the appeal process is over. The union has repeatedly called for the owners to recognize the legitimacy of the union and begin the bargaining process.
