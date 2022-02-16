Four Night Markets Scheduled For 2022

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Night Market will return to its regular, four-times-a-year schedule for the first time since 2019.

The 2022 markets will take place on June 15, July 13, Aug. 17 and Sept. 11 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The free street festival draws thousands to W. Wisconsin Ave. in Westown . But it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and only a single market was held in 2021.

The market runs along W. Wisconsin Ave. from N. 2nd St. to N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. and includes a mix of food and beverage vendors, locally-made goods and live entertainment.

“We are excited for the return of the Milwaukee Night Market and look forward to hosting a full season this summer,” said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association in a statement. “In 2021, we saw the Night Market provide a unique opportunity to gather on W. Wisconsin Ave. as many visitors and employees returned downtown after months away. Now in 2022, we get to recreate that environment four different times, making it the best summer event in the city for individuals of all ages and backgrounds to experience Milwaukee.”

It will be the first market held since 3rd Street Market Hall opened in the former Shops of Grand Avenue mall.

NEWaukee is still supporting the event it created in 2014, but transferred ownership to the Westown Association last year.

The event complements Westown’s existing Westown Wednesday programming. The organization hosts a lunch hour farmers market in Zeidler Union Square and a free evening, live music event, River Rhythms, at Pere Marquette Park. But both of those event series were canceled in 2020 and 2021.

American Family Insurance is again sponsoring 10 vendor booths for businesses owned by people of color. Other partners on the market include GRAEF, Gruber Law Offices, Molson Coors and We Energies.

The application window for vendors is now open. The deadline to apply is March 18.