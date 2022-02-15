Bill Gives UC Benefits To Workers Who Quit to Avoid Vaccines

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

People who quit their jobs because they don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine could collect unemployment insurance under a plan that passed the state Senate Tuesday as part of a package of bills that would undercut vaccine requirements.

The proposal follows years of Republicans restricting who can claim unemployment insurance in Wisconsin and when they can claim it.

Right now, when someone quits their job, they’re typically not eligible to collect unemployment insurance. A plan by Sen., R-Saukville, would create an exemption if someone quits their job because they’re not willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Another bill that passed the Senate would ban private businesses from requiring customers to provide proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. That proposal would also ban state and local governments from requiring vaccines as a condition of accessing any buildings or receiving any services.

Yet another GOP proposal GOP Senators passed would give employees new rights when it comes to opting out of the vaccine. It would still let workers require employees to get the vaccine, but it would also let workers opt out by showing proof that they’ve contracted COVID-19. A wide range of medical groups oppose the plan, including the Wisconsin Medical Society and the American Cancer Society.

A fourth plan that cleared the Senate Tuesday would hold businesses liable in court if they require the vaccine and it injures an employee. Research has found the COVID-19 vaccines to be safe.

The Republican bills, which are likely headed for vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, are the latest chapter in the partisan fight over public health restrictions in Wisconsin.

GOP plan would offer unemployment benefits to people who who quit jobs over COVID-19 vaccine requirements was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.