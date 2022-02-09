RINKA Architecture Expands to Florida
Milwaukee-based architecture firm opens office in Fort Lauderdale.
Milwaukee-based architecture firm RINKA is expanding its operations well beyond Wisconsin.
The firm opened an office in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The new office is led by Elliot Young, a RINKA shareholder and senior vice president.
Rinka, Chad Griswold and Steve Morales are partners at the firm. Founded in 2006 as Rinka Chung Architecture, the firm reports having approximately 50 design professionals on its staff.
RINKA has worked in the Florida market for eight years. It designed F3 Marina in Fort Lauderdale, an automated, vertical boat storage facility that opened in late 2021. The six-story facility is owned and managed by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Founders 3.
Its notable Milwaukee projects include The Moderne, River One, the Deer District buildings at Fiserv Forum and the newly-completed 321 Jefferson apartment complex. It has a number of projects under development, including The Couture apartment tower.
“The decision to open a Florida RINKA office only strengthens our firm’s national reach as we continue to work on many projects outside of Wisconsin,” said Young.
RINKA isn’t the only growing Milwaukee architecture firm. Eppstein Uhen Architects completed its merger with Green Bay-based Performa in recent weeks.
