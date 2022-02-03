Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s been another terribly cold week, but Groundhog Gordy, the Milwaukee County Zoo’s resident groundhog, did not see his shadow. So hopefully, this means Wisconsin will get an early spring. In the meantime, there are a variety of ways to warm up this weekend in Milwaukee. For starters, there aren’t many better remedies for the cold than a big bowl of pho — and luckily, its officially Phobruary, which means there are pho specials at a couple of Silver City restaurants. There’s a prohibition-inspired party happening at The Iron House Hotel, and a fat bike relay race that will surely get your blood pumping.

February 4: Gallery Night at Gathering Place Brewing Company

On the first Friday of each month, Riverwest’s Gathering Place Brewing Company will put the spotlight on a local artist, celebrating the diverse artistic creativity in Milwaukee. Afterward, the artwork will be displayed at the brewery for the remainder of the month. The featured artist for February is Sam Hanson Doodle, who will have illustrated prints, stickers, magnets and clothing for sale — all made with 100% cotton and eco-friendly water-based inks. Roxie Beane Music will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Meat & Co. will host a pop-up serving some deli goods. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Riverside Park Urban Ecology Center is hosting an art gallery featuring The Art Acters — an artist collective that incorporate elements of the natural world into their pieces. The Urban Ecology Center is celebrating the opening with a talk with the artists that will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is not required, but masks are.

February 5: Prohibition Ball at The Iron Horse Hotel

Its time to party like prohibition laws have just been lifted. The Iron Horse Hotel is hosting a Great Gatsby themed speakeasy event — which means guests should dress to impress like its the roaring 20’s. The event will feature live music by The Nite Hawks as well as a dance performance by members of Fred Astaire Dance Studios. A special Prohibition Cocktail Menu will be served in the hotel’s “speakeasy,” and a costume contest will award the best-dressed a $100 food and beverage credit for a future date at The Iron Horse Hotel. Tickets range from $50 to $75 with both general admission and VIP admission options. Click here for more info.

February 5: Winterfest at Washington Park

The Urban Ecology Center is putting on its annual Winterfest event at Washington Park, where attendees can participate in a variety of outdoor winter activities. There will be ice skating on the lagoon, a nature hike, a scavenger hunt and an opportunity to learn about animal tracking on the ice. Don’t let the cold weather steer you away, either. There will be drinks and a fire for warming up. Winterfest will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Photos from Winterfest 2018:

February 5: Family Free Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

It’s once again time for the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Family Free Day! From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., attendees can enter the zoo free of charge, courtesy of North Shore Bank and FOX6. Its a great chance to tell Gordy the groundhog that we’re thankful for his prediction.

February 5: Guitar Festival Concert

The Latino Arts String Program is putting on its Guitar Festival Concert — a showcase for all of the winners of the Guitar Festival’s competition. This is the ninth rendition of this event, and will feature a performance by classical guitarist Ivan Resendiz. Tickets to the event are $10, and the concert will take place at the Latino Arts, Inc. auditorium at 1028 S. 9th St. The event will kickoff at 7 p.m.

February 6: Frosty Hog Fat Tire Relay Race

South Shore Cyclery is putting on a fat tire relay race that will begin at Humboldt Park. The race is a team-based event — at the end of each lap, the rider must either hand over their bike to the next racer or tap the hand of the next racer if there are multiple bikes being used. The winner will be determined by whoever finished the most laps in an hour-and-a-half. Tires must be at least 3’’ wide, and e-bikes are not allowed. Riders can register for the event the day of the race from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Prizes range from a 12-pack of Hamm’s beer to gifts from Rushmore Records, Classic Slice and other Bay View staples. Click here for more info.