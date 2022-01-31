Mayoral Race Features Virtual Forums, Keg Tappings
Pandemic alters traditional campaign trail, but candidates still making their pitch to voters.
The seven candidates vying to be Milwaukee’s next mayor are making the rounds in advance of the Feb. 15 primary.
After being certified for the ballot on Jan. 17, each of the candidates is running an active campaign. The candidates include Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, former alderman Robert Donovan, activist Ieshuh Griffin, Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Sheriff Earnell Lucas, entrepreneur Michael Sampson and Senator Lena Taylor.
Saturday included two such virtual events, both of which were recorded and are available to watch.
Citizen Action of Wisconsin hosted a virtual event with Johnson, Dimitrijevic, Lucas and Taylor which can be rewatched on Facebook. It was moderated by JoAnna Bautch.
All seven candidates then participated in a forum hosted by NAACP Milwaukee and moderated by Fred Royal. That forum is now available on YouTube (and included below).
The candidates then spent the latter part of their Saturday afternoon together in person at a more light hearted setting. All seven appeared at Black Husky Brewing in Riverwest for an outdoor firkin keg tapping. Lakefront Brewery co-hosted the gathering, which drew a sizable crowd. The event was ostensibly a fundraiser for the River Revitalization Foundation, but also served as a way for individuals to meet the candidates in person.
Additional forums are planned, including a virtual forum hosted by Community Advocates on Monday evening and an in-person forum on Feb. 9 at Turner Hall.
And while the primary won’t occur until mid-February, early voting at three sites begins Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Additional events, including a televised debate on March 27, are scheduled when the field is narrowed to two candidates following the primary. The general election is scheduled for April 5.
Firkin Tapping
Firkin keg tapping at @BlackHuskyBrews for the 7 mayoral candidates. Hosted by @lakefront. pic.twitter.com/rqsRJqQRN5
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) January 29, 2022
NAACP Event
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the 2022 Mayoral Race
- Mayoral Race Features Virtual Forums, Keg Tappings - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 31st, 2022
- You’re Invited: Milwaukee Mayoral Candidate Virtual Forum - Community Advocates Public Policy Institute - Jan 27th, 2022
- Civic Partnership to Present Milwaukee Mayoral Candidate Forum February 9th at Turner Hall Ballroom - Pabst Theater Group - Jan 26th, 2022
- TMJ4 News partners with Marquette University for a series of Milwaukee Mayoral, Wisconsin U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial debates - Marquette University - Jan 24th, 2022
- Lakefront Brewery and Black Husky Brewing Present The Inaugural Milwaukee Mayoral Firkin Tapping - Lakefront Brewery - Jan 24th, 2022
- Mayor Cavalier Johnson Campaign Releases 1st TV Ad - Cavalier Johnson - Jan 24th, 2022
- New Mayoral Poll Reorders Field - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 23rd, 2022
- First Milwaukee Mayoral Race Poll Released - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 19th, 2022
- Voces de la Frontera Action Endorses Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic for Mayor of Milwaukee - Marina Dimitrijevic - Jan 19th, 2022
- City Hall: Ieshuh Griffin Added To Mayoral Ballot - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 17th, 2022
Read more about 2022 Mayoral Race here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.