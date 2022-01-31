Mayoral Race Features Virtual Forums, Keg Tappings

Pandemic alters traditional campaign trail, but candidates still making their pitch to voters.

The seven candidates vying to be Milwaukee’s next mayor are making the rounds in advance of the Feb. 15 primary.

After being certified for the ballot on Jan. 17, each of the candidates is running an active campaign. The candidates include Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, former alderman Robert Donovan, activist Ieshuh Griffin, Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Sheriff Earnell Lucas, entrepreneur Michael Sampson and Senator Lena Taylor.

And while a traditional campaign involves plenty of in-person meet-and-greets with voters, the pandemic has resulted in a multitude of virtual events, sometimes on the same day.

Saturday included two such virtual events, both of which were recorded and are available to watch.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin hosted a virtual event with Johnson, Dimitrijevic, Lucas and Taylor which can be rewatched on Facebook. It was moderated by JoAnna Bautch.

All seven candidates then participated in a forum hosted by NAACP Milwaukee and moderated by Fred Royal. That forum is now available on YouTube (and included below).

The candidates then spent the latter part of their Saturday afternoon together in person at a more light hearted setting. All seven appeared at Black Husky Brewing in Riverwest for an outdoor firkin keg tapping. Lakefront Brewery co-hosted the gathering, which drew a sizable crowd. The event was ostensibly a fundraiser for the River Revitalization Foundation, but also served as a way for individuals to meet the candidates in person.

Additional forums are planned, including a virtual forum hosted by Community Advocates on Monday evening and an in-person forum on Feb. 9 at Turner Hall.

And while the primary won’t occur until mid-February, early voting at three sites begins Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Additional events, including a televised debate on March 27, are scheduled when the field is narrowed to two candidates following the primary. The general election is scheduled for April 5.

Firkin Tapping

Firkin keg tapping at @BlackHuskyBrews for the 7 mayoral candidates. Hosted by @lakefront. pic.twitter.com/rqsRJqQRN5 — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) January 29, 2022

NAACP Event