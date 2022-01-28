Rifle Rittenhouse Used in Killings Will Be Destroyed

Kenosha Police Department and state crime lab will destroy the AR-15 style rifle.

The gun Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people and kill two during Kenosha protests in 2020 will be destroyed.

On Friday, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder authorized the agreement to destroy the AR-15 style rifle Rittenhouse used to shoot and kill Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wound Gaige Grosskreutz. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said in court the district attorney’s office had already returned the clothing Rittenhouse wore that night.

Rittenhouse was not in court for the hearing, but his attorney Mark D. Richards said Rittenhouse wants to ensure the gun is properly destroyed.

“I’ve discussed this with my client, and it meets his goals, and we’re in agreement,” Richards said.

The Kenosha Police Department and state crime lab will destroy the rifle, magazine and scope in April.

In November, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges stemming from the shootings. The protests and trial attracted attention nationwide.

Schroeder also approved an agreement to release the $2 million bond for Rittenhouse on Friday:

According to the agreement, the bond will be distributed as follows:

$925,000 to Richards & Dimmer, the Racine-based law firm representing Rittenhouse.

$925,000 to the #FightBack Foundation set up by Rittenhouse’s first lawyers, John Pierce and Lin Wood .

and . $150,000 to actor Ricky Schroeder.

During the hearing, an attorney representing a company that loaned money to Pierce asked for part of the bond money as well. The company said it expected to receive back its investment in Rittenhouse’s bail plus interest, according to court documents. But there was no evidence that showed the company contributed to Rittenhouse’s bail, Richards said.

“Who’s gonna pay the interest? We weren’t. This is bizarre,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder dismissed the company’s claim.

Gun Kyle Rittenhouse used in Kenosha shootings to be destroyed was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.