Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Common Council has officially voted to bring back the indoor mask mandate until March 1, so remember to bring your mask when you’re checking out some of this week’s events. Haven’t been to a museum in a while? This weekend is the perfect time to check out what Milwaukee has to offer during the Milwaukee Museum Days, which features more than 20 museums with free or discounted admission. This weekend is also the start of Gallery Night MKE, where restaurants, bars and shops around Milwaukee will feature a variety of art mediums on display. And if you need a reminder to “Keep ‘Er Movin’,” Charlie Berens is bringing his Midwest-inspired comedy to the Riverside Theatre.

January 20-24: Milwaukee Museum Days

More than 20 Milwaukee-area museums are offering free or discounted admission for Milwaukee Museum Days. Many of these museums are also putting on special Milwaukee Museum Days events, like the Band Ring Workshop at the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts in Racine, or the Confucius & The World event at The Warehouse. For a complete listing of events and a helpful Museum Days map, click here.

January 21: Charlie Berens Live at The Riverside Theater

“Keep ‘Er Movin,” is the now iconic catchphrase delivered in a thick northern Wisconsin accent by comedian Charlie Berens. The Wisconsin-native first made waves on the internet with his “Manitowoc Minute” video series. Wisconsinites will have the opportunity to see him do the show live and more at The Riverside Theater, as Berens takes his wholesome comedy to the big stage at 9:30 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

January 21-February 21: Winter Gallery Night at

The Iron Horse Hotel is presenting the Winter Gallery Night, featuring the artwork ofFrank and Elvia Savage. The couple have been honing their craft for years, with Frank building three-dimensional worlds and Elvia specializing in abstract painting. This collection is exclusive to The Iron Horse Hotel, and will be on display until Feb. 21. A kickoff event for the gallery will be held at the hotel from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

January 21-22: Gallery Night MKE

Milwaukee’s original gallery hopping event has returned. Explore the city of Milwaukee through varying mediums of art in the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and Downtown areas. Those who attend will not only have the opportunity to discover new artists, but to dine-in at participating restaurants and shop at unique boutiques. To help plan a route, download the app, or click here for more information.

January 21-30: Milwaukee Boat Show

The Milwaukee Boat Show is returning to the Wisconsin State Fair grounds, featuring over 300 boats from over 80 manufacturers. If you’re not interested in purchasing a boat and would just like to spectate, the expo has plenty to look at with fishing rigs, pontoon boats, cruisers, yachts, ski boats and more. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 14 and free for children 5 and under. For more information on hours of operation, click here.

January 22: Nothing Bundt Cakes Grand Opening

Nothing Bundt Cake, a franchise specializing in Bundt cakes and Bundtinis (bite size Bundt cakes), is coming to Greenfield. To celebrate the grand opening of the business, Nothing Bundt Cake will donate 15% of all sales to the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin foundation. A limited supply of free confetti Bundlets will be given away as well. The grand opening event will begin at 9 a.m.

January 23: Steve-O’s The Bucket List Tour

Known for his wild antics on television shows Jackass and Wildboyz, Steve-O is bringing his raunchy brand of comedy to Milwaukee with The Bucket List Tour. The show will take place at the Pabst Theater, and those who are familiar with Steve-O will already know what to expect: stunts, curse words and his iconic laugh. It’s the perfect appetizer for the upcoming Jackass Forever film, which hits theaters Feb. 4.