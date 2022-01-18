Uihlein Super PAC Bankrolls Kleefisch Campaign
Conservative co-owner of Uline Co. gives $200,000 Republican Rebecca Kleefisch's campaign.
Billionaire GOP megadonor Elizabeth Uihlein contributed $200,000 last October to a Republican super PAC that’s backing former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch for governor.
Uihlein and her husband, Richard, of Lake Forest, Ill., founded Uline, a shipping supply company, and are among the leading contributors to GOP and conservative state and federal candidates and causes in the country.
Elizabeth Uihlein also contributed $20,000 last September directly to Kleefisch’s campaign, the maximum individual contribution allowed to a statewide candidate in Wisconsin.
Kleefisch raised nearly $3.4 million and spent nearly $1 million during the last six months of 2021, according to her campaign report filed Monday. She had about $2.6 million in her campaign account as of Dec. 31.
Super PAC backing Kleefisch for governor got $200K from Liz Uihlein was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.