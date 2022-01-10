Evers Raises Millions More Than Kleefisch

Governor raises $5 million in second half of 2021, compared to $3.3 million for Kleefisch.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers raised millions more than Republican challenger Rebecca Kleefisch in the second half of last year, according to unofficial numbers released Monday by their campaigns.

Evers’ campaign said the governor raised more than $5 million in the second half of 2021 while Kleefisch’s campaign said she raised more than $3.3 million.

The Evers campaign also said Monday the governor raised a total of more than $10 million during all of 2021, leaving him with $10.5 million in the bank headed into the election year.

“Our fundraising success highlights the overwhelming grassroots support Governor Evers has earned by bringing common sense solutions and Wisconsin values back to the governor’s office,” Evers campaign manager Cassi Fenili said in a written statement. “Wisconsinites know how important it is to re-elect Governor Evers and continue moving Wisconsin forward.”

The full, detailed fundraising reports for the second half of last year showing who gave to the candidates and how much are due Tuesday, Jan. 18. Evers’ last report, filed in July, included a $1 million transfer from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Kleefisch, who was lieutenant governor for eight years under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, officially launched her campaign for governor in September. Her campaign said that made her initial finance report one of the largest in state history.

“In only four months, hard-working Wisconsinites from every corner of the state have embraced our grassroots movement,” Kleefisch said in a written statement. “Our campaign has the infrastructure that will unite conservatives to take back Wisconsin and retire Tony Evers.”

While Kleefisch is the highest profile Republican to announce for governor, former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson has also hinted he could enter the race. In 2018, Nicholson was backed by millions in outside spending from groups funded by businessman Richard Uihlein. Uihlein and his wife, Elizabeth Uihlein, founded the Pleasant Prairie business Uline, a shipping supply and business supply company.

“It’s no secret that I’m considering a run for Governor,” Nicholson tweeted Sunday. “The stakes are too serious to keep playing the same broken record.”

Should Nicholson run, it would require Kleefisch to spend some of her funds to campaign against him rather than focusing entirely on Evers.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Evers campaign reports millions more than Kleefisch in 2021 was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.