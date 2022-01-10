Crossroads Collective Adds Latin Asian Food

Dia Bom Latin Asian Fusion opening soon at food hall on Farwell and North.

Dia Bom Latin Asian Fusion restaurant is slated to open at Crossroads Collective food hall in the Lower East Side in mid-January.

This new vendor, soon to be located at 2238 N. Farwell Ave., intends to feature modern Latin American flavors with Japanese kushiyaki (skewered) and Chinese bao (dumpling or filled bun) dishes. The beer-braised pork belly, made with locally brewed New Barons beer, would be a menu highlight, according to Dia Bom’s owner and head chef Ramsés Alvaréz.

“I want to work with local vendors and local farmers,” Alvaréz said to Urban Milwaukee in an interview. “I want to do as much locally as possible.”

Alvaréz has been a private chef and has worked for several local restaurants including Sanford, The Social, Juniper 61 and Mason Street Grill.

This would be the first physical location for Alvaréz, but he already has plans to open new locations at the planned Flour and Feed food hall in Bay View (2150 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) and at Zocalo Food Park in Walker’s Point (626 S. 6th St.).

“Opportunity is knocking on the door,” Alvaréz said, “so we have to do it.”

Crossroads Collective is a food hall filled with local, chef-owned businesses. When open, Dia Bom would join vendors including Egg & Flour Pasta Bar and Ruta’s Vibrant Indian Café.

Dia Bom will replace Heaven’s Table BBQ, which relocated to a stand-alone restaurant last month at 5507 W. North Ave.

The food hall is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.