Milwaukee Public Schools Extends Virtual Instruction
But Health Commissioner says health department had no role in decision, expresses concern about impact.
Milwaukee Public Schools students won’t return to in-person instruction until at least Jan. 18.
The Board of School Directors, at the recommendation of Superintendent Keith P. Posley, voted 8-1 late Thursday to further delay the return to the classroom.
During previous periods of virtual instruction, teachers have worked either in-person or at home while students attended virtually.
MPS’ dashboard reports that 1,060 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days. Since July, it reports nearly 4,700 students and staff have tested positive. It did not provide school-level data at the meeting.
Megan O’Halloran was the lone member to vote against the proposal. She argued for a school-by-school approach to virtual instructions. This school year the district had switched individual schools to virtual instruction when at least 3% of students or staff tested positive.
“I don’t think any of us thought that we would be having this discussion again,” said Posley during the meeting. “Unfortunately, based on the high COVID-19 numbers, we are seeing it, and we must take a look at our approach for a safe learning environment.”
The move to virtual schooling is backed by the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA).
But on Friday morning, Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson expressed concern about the policy.
Johnson, whose children attend MPS, said she understood the staffing concerns. “I also think our children need to be in schools,” she said. The commissioner, who said the Milwaukee Health Department wasn’t consulted on the policy, said there are negative impacts from having the children not in-person. “There is a significantly greater impact on children who are Black and Brown, which is predominately who MPS serves. I do have concerns.”
The district maintained its mask requirement and staff vaccine requirement.
“Everyone who surrounds our students, all the adults in the schools, must be vaccinated,” said Johnson in response to a question from Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic. “Vaccination is our way out of this.”
But both Johnson and Dimitrijevic expressed a need for more eligible children to be vaccinated as well. As of Wednesday, only 8% of eligible 5-to-11-year-olds are vaccinated.
“Eight percent of children, we really have to do better,” said the alderwoman.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Milwaukee Public Schools Extends Virtual Instruction - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 7th, 2022
- City Hall: Council Moving To Institute Mask Mandate With No Enforcement - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 7th, 2022
- 400 Inmates Have COVID-19 in Milwaukee County Jail - Danielle Kaeding - Jan 7th, 2022
- State Lawmakers Seek to Weaken Vaccine Mandates - Erik Gunn - Jan 6th, 2022
- DHS Provides Update on Support for Wisconsin’s Health Care System - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Jan 6th, 2022
- Public Safety and Health Committee to hear files aimed at combatting COVID-19 - Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa - Jan 6th, 2022
- MKE County: Omicron Drives County’s Worst Pandemic Surge - Graham Kilmer - Jan 4th, 2022
- Wisconsin Doctor Slams Sen. Ron Johnson for Latest Outrageous Attack on COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Promotion of Infection is Deadly - Committee to Protect Health Care - Jan 4th, 2022
- Hospitals Overwhelmed By Unvaccinated Patients - Corri Hess - Jan 4th, 2022
- Milwaukee Restaurants Requiring Vaccine Proof - Graham Kilmer - Jan 3rd, 2022
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.