Airport Offers Handy Coat Check Service

Milwaukee travelers can ditch their coats before boarding a plane using Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport’s coat check service.

Back for a second winter, the coat check service allows travelers to leave their winter coat for $2 per day or a maximum $10 per trip. Gloves, hats, scarves and more can be stored inside coat pockets.

“It’s located in the Summerfest Marketplace store, which is pre-security, so regardless of which concourse you’re heading down, you can check your coat before you go through the security checkpoint,” said Harold Mester, director of public affairs and marketing for the airport.

The coat check is intended to eliminate the need to bring bulky winter items on warm-weather trips. It is available seven days a week.

“We offer nonstop routes to Florida, Arizona, California, Mexico, and the Caribbean this winter,” said airport director Brian Dranzik in a press release. “Our travelers already taking advantage of MKE’s low fares and new nonstop destinations will find tremendous value in this added service.”

The service was created in partnership with Paradies Lagardère, an airport vendor.

In 2020, Mitchell Airport received international recognition for its coat check service from Airports Council International-North America.

The airport also launched another program in late 2021 to aid travelers: the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program.

The program, modeled after a similar program that originated at London’s Gatwick Airport, is designed to help individuals with hidden disabilities including chronic pain, mental health conditions, mobility issues or speech impairments. A free, discreet sunflower lanyard signals to airport and airline personnel that an individual may need extra help.