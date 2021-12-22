Police Union Adopts Vaccine-or-Mask Rule
Unvaccinated officers face termination for failure to comply with mask requirement.
Milwaukee’s rank-and-file police officers must soon be vaccinated for COVID-19 or wear a mask while on duty.
The policy was voluntarily adopted by the Milwaukee Police Association, the union for officers and detectives.
But it comes more than two months after the Milwaukee Police Supervisors’ Association adopted a similar agreement and weeks after the omicron variant hit the state.
Unvaccinated officers will be required to wear a mask while on duty, except while eating or drinking. Failure to comply with the mask requirement could result in suspension and ultimately termination. The MPA policy goes into effect Jan. 31. The supervisors’ policy was announced Oct. 14 and went into effect Nov. 30.
When the supervisors’ agreement was announced, MPA President Andy Wagner told reporter Alison Dirr that it was “really harsh” and “a slap in the face” to punish non-compliance with termination given the level of violent crime. But his organization has now accepted the penalty. Wagner did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday by the time of publication.
The Milwaukee Police Department has approximately 1,700 sworn officers, which includes both rank-and-file members and supervisors.
The approximately 3,200 general city workers, including civilians within MPD, don’t have the mask option. They were required to be vaccinated by Oct. 29 or face possible suspension or termination. Limited medical or religious exceptions, subject to Department of Employee Relations approval, are available. As of Nov. 1, DER reported that 95.3% of general city workers complied with the vaccine mandate. General city workers lost their collective bargaining power with passage of Governor Scott Walker‘s Act 10 legislation in 2011.
A mask requirement is in place for all city employees, regardless of bargaining or vaccination status, within city buildings.
The MPA agreement is in effect through the end of 2022 unless mutually extended.
The city has not announced an agreement with any union representing Milwaukee Fire Department members.
