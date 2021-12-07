Legislators Demand Evers Remove Chisholm
Republicans target Milwaukee DA, whose office set bail for accused killer Darrell Brooks.
State legislators from Waukesha County are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to remove the Milwaukee County district attorney.
Nine state representatives and five state senators, all Republicans, signed a letter sent to the governor Monday.
The lawmakers allege District Attorney John Chisholm neglected his duty to his office.
Chisholm’s office was responsible for setting the bail for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving his SUV through the Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring dozens.
Brooks was arrested days before after allegedly punching a woman in the face and striking her with his car. Chisholm’s office set the bail recommendation for Brooks at $1,000.
Last week, Chisholm told the Milwaukee County Board there was no excuse for what happened and said it was human error that the bail was set “inappropriately low.”
Evers said last week he was working with Chisholm’s office to investigate what happened.
State legislators call on Evers to remove John Chisholm as Milwaukee County district attorney was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Tragedy at Waukesha Christmas Parade
- Legislators Demand Evers Remove Chisholm - Hannah Haynes - Dec 7th, 2021
- Lawyers Caution Against Changing Bail System - Isiah Holmes - Dec 5th, 2021
- DA Blames ‘Human Error’ for Waukesha Parade Attack Suspect’s Bail - Corri Hess - Dec 3rd, 2021
- Rep. Fitzgerald Requests a Moment of Silence on House Floor to Honor Waukesha Christmas Parade Victims - U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald - Nov 30th, 2021
- Baldwin, Johnson Urge People Not to Exploit Waukesha Tragedy - Ruth Conniff - Nov 29th, 2021
- Sens. Baldwin and Johnson: Outside Groups Attempting to Exploit Tragedy in Waukesha Must Cease and Desist; Respect Local Authorities - Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson - Nov 27th, 2021
- $5 Million Bail For Suspect in Waukesha Massacre - Isiah Holmes - Nov 24th, 2021
- ‘We Are All In This Together’ - Shamane Mills and Diane Bezucha - Nov 23rd, 2021
- Waukesha Shocked by Killings, Schools Close - WPR Staff - Nov 22nd, 2021
- Versiti Extends Blood Donation Center Hours as Community Responds to Need - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Nov 22nd, 2021
Read more about Tragedy at Waukesha Christmas Parade here