We’re officially in the final stretch of a year that was arguably just as weird as last year, but there are still plenty of happenings around the Milwaukee area. Speaking of weird, if you see a bunch of Santa’s biking throughout the city, its probably just the annual Santa Rampage, which will take place Dec. 4 this weekend. The Milwaukee County Zoo is presenting its first ever Wild Lights event, which will allow visitors to experience the zoo in a whole new way. And if you’re still on the prowl for some unique gifts, Hover Craft MKE will feature over 100 vendors selling their hand-crafted goods.

December 2-5, 8-12, 15-23 and 26-31: Milwaukee County Zoo Lights

The Milwaukee County Zoo is teaming up with We Energies to put on its first ever Wild Lights event, an illuminated winter wonderland showcase. Featuring millions of holiday lights decorating and illuminating pathways throughout the zoo. Visitors will get a chance to experience the Milwaukee Zoo in a new light (or lights). The event will take place over throughout December beginning this weekend, running from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 9 will feature a unique experience for visitors over 21 years of age that promises entertainment, special spirits and food offerings. Click here for more information.

If you happen to see hundreds of Santas on bicycles this weekend throughout the city, you’re not going crazy — its just the return of the annual Santa Rampage, a costume-filled holiday fundraising event for the Wisconsin Bike Fed. The 10-mile ride starts at 9:15 a.m. at Wheel & Sprocket’s new Bay View location at 187 E. Becher St. and will loop back to the starting point around 11 a.m. Post-ride sponsors will serve drinks to Santas afterward at their respective locations, including Lakefront Brewery, Nomad Pub, Boone & Crockett and more. For more information, click here.

December 4: The Flamenco Nutcracker

The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is putting a new spin on the holiday classic. The Flamenco Nutcracker contains everything people love about the original Nutcracker musical, but filled with Flamenco dancing. With guest dancer Manuel Gutierrez playing the role of the matador prince and award-winning flamenco guitarist Marija Temo performing her original score, The Flamenco Nutcracker breathes new life into a holiday classic. There will be two performances, one at 2 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

December 4: Mama Tried Motorcycle Show

The annual Mama Tried Motorcycle Show returns to The Rave, featuring over 100 motorcycles including vintage and custom bikes. Hang out with other motorcycle enthusiasts, or just browse the assortment of vendors and tattoo artists that will be on deck. The Rave’s outdoor beer garden will feature a pop-up ice bar as well as an ice sculpture motorcycle for photo opportunities. The event will run from 10 a.m. to midnight. All tickets from the 2020 Mama Tried event will carry over for this event. For more information, click here.

The Boerner Botanical Gardens is hosting a free holiday gift fair in its Education and Visitor Center. Shop for unique holiday gifts from a variety of artists, makers and vendors. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 precautions, there won’t be any photos with Santa are children’s activities planned. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

December 5: Hover Craft MKE

Hover Craft is celebrating its 12th annual holiday showcase this year, continuing its tradition of hosting one of the city’s largest selections of handmade gifts. Featuring over 100 vendors, Hover Craft gives you the opportunity to not only get some unique gifts, but to support local makers and vendors. There will also be a bar and food available. The event will run from noon to 6 p.m. at the Pritzlaff Building located at 325 N. Plankinton Ave. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children. For more information, click here.