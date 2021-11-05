Report Shows Slight Uptick in COVID-19
Though transmission rate stays below 1.0.
COVID-19 had been in a sustained decline in Milwaukee County for nearly two months.
Beginning in September, the number of daily new cases of the disease began to decline, along with other key indicators of disease. This past week marked a slight increase in some indicators of disease.
A similar trend was observed in the weekly case rate for children, albeit to a lesser degree. This past week there were 278 cases among children, the week before there were 270.
Hospitalizations went down and deaths went up, when comparing this past week to the week before. Both hospitalizations and deaths are considered lagging indicators of disease because of how long it takes for someone to become seriously ill after contracting COVID-19.
The latest data in the report on transmission countywide, from Oct. 20-26, shows the transmission rate was below 1.0. This means that for each identified case of COVID-19, less than one other person will catch the disease. A transmission rate below 1.0 indicates community suppression.
The positivity rate, which measures how many tests come back positive for COVID-19, also rose slightly this past week to 6.4%. The week prior it was 5.7%.
The city of Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Health Department, saw its disease burden drop to a level considered “High Transmission” for the first time since August. Before that the city was experiencing what the health department defined as “Extreme Transmission.” There were approximately 127 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the city this past week.
There have been racial and ethnic disparities in both disease outcomes and COVID-19 vaccination.
Black residents have had a disproportionately high level of hospitalization, relative to their share of the county’s population. Hispanic residents have had the highest rate of disease. And American Indian and Alaskan Native residents have had the highest rate of death.
Black residents have also had the lowest rate of vaccination in the county, according to a countywide vaccination report. Though, Black residents have been making up an increasingly large portion of county residents accessing vaccination since August. Meanwhile, the vaccination rate among the county’s Hispanic population is on track to surpass the vaccination rate among the county’s white population. The county’s white population had the highest rate of vaccination until June.
Currently, Asian residents have the highest rate of vaccination, followed by American Indians and Alaskan Natives, then white residents, then Hispanic residents and Black residents.
Read the weekly report here. Read the children’s report here. Read the vaccination report here.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- City of Milwaukee Health Department Teams Up with Milwaukee Bucks to Vaccinate Children - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Nov 9th, 2021
- MKE County: Report Shows Slight Uptick in COVID-19 - Graham Kilmer - Nov 5th, 2021
- City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Nov 5th, 2021
- WILL Sues Over Federal Vaccine Mandate - Erik Gunn - Nov 5th, 2021
- Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Children Ages 5 to 11 - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Nov 4th, 2021
- Senator Baldwin Statement on OSHA Standard Protecting the Health and Safety of Over 80 Million Workers from COVID-19 - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Nov 4th, 2021
- Latinx Medical Students Doing COVID-19 Outreach - Matt Martinez - Nov 4th, 2021
- Biden Vaccine Mandate is Overreach of Power - U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald - Nov 4th, 2021
- State’s Recovery From Latest COVID-19 Surge “Painfully Slow” - Megan Hart - Nov 3rd, 2021
- Wisconsin to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations to Children Ages 5-11 - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Nov 3rd, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
MKE County
-
Proposal Aims To Recruit More LifeguardsNov 3rd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
-
KK River Oak Leaf Expansion PlannedNov 2nd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Board Committee Backs Redistricting MapsOct 28th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer