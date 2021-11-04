Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It sure has been terribly cold this past week, but don’t let that keep you indoors, because there’s plenty of fun to be had with the events happening in Milwaukee this weekend. Art Bar’s hugely popular Tiny Art Show kicks off on Friday, giving Milwaukeeans a chance to purchase affordable pieces of original art either for themselves or as gifts for the holiday season. The Midwest Gaming Classic is back, offering both video game and board game enthusiasts a weekend filled with classic and contemporary games. The Milwaukee Winter Farmer’s Market kicks off at its new location in the Deer District as well.

Oh, and don’t forget to set all of your clocks back an hour on Sunday.

November 5 – December 30: Art Bar’s Tiny Art Show

Buying original works of art can be get pretty pricey. That’s where Art Bar’s Tiny Art show comes in. A recurring show that always takes place around the holidays, the Tiny Art Show sees Art Bar’s walls covered with small original works of art, each for under $100. The show features over 150 local artists, and new pieces are put out to fill in the empty spots left behind by purchases, meaning the show will be different almost every day. The Tiny Art Show officially kicks off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. After that it will be open during the bar’s normal business hours.

Gamers young and old rejoice — the Midwest Gaming Classic is back to its in-person format. The event features thousands of video games, tabletop games, pinball machines and classic arcade machines. The event will feature gaming tournaments, live music, presentations from industry professionals and plenty of folks cosplaying as their favorite characters. Nov. 5 marks a preview night for the event, starting at 6 p.m. with most of the content available. The real event begins November 6 at 10 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Nov. 7 is a Family Day, and will feature special activities just for kids. To purchase tickets ahead of time, click here.

November 5: Trapper Schoepp at Anodyne Walker’s Point Roastery

Trapper Schoepp has established himself as a Milwaukee staple — a folk artist who has shared song writing credits with Bob Dylan and released five albums. Schoepp released his album titled “May Day” earlier this year. He will perform some of those songs and more at Anodyne’s venue space (224 W. Bruce St.) in Walker’s Point at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

November 6-Ongoing: Milwaukee Winter Farmer’s Market

The Milwaukee Winter Farmer’s Market will set up at a new location this year: the Deer District outside of the Fiserv Forum. The market will take place outdoors the first two Saturdays of November in the district’s beer garden but will then move indoors at GATHER, the second-floor event space above Good City Brewing. This year marks the 13th season of the market. For more information, click here.

The Riverwest Co-op & Cafe a longtime neighborhood staple for organic foods and a delicious vegetarian-friendly brunch, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a party. The co-op has rented out the big hall at the Falcon Bowl and blocked off a section of the street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tents will be set up along the street and a variety of bonfires, board games, acoustic acts, poetry and more will fill the space. There is also be an anniversary dinner available for pre-order featuring a homemade black bean burger with garlic aioli, a side salad and homemade french fries. Click here to pre-order the dinner.

November 9-December 5: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Steel Magnolias

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is debuting its performance of Steel Magnolias, a story of love, loss and enduring friendship. Taking place at Truvy’s beauty shop, a life-changing event tests the bond of six friends who gather there to gossip and support each other. Steel Magnolias is written by Robert Harling and directed by Laura Braza, and will run performances on Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required to enter the theater. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.