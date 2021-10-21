Wisconsin Public Radio

Three-year-old Major Harris Found Dead

Police were searching for the missing toddler after his mother was murdered.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Oct 21st, 2021 05:51 pm
Milwaukee police officers approach homes to speak to residents as they search for Major P. Harris, a missing 3-year-old boy, on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee, Wis. Angela Major/WPR

Milwaukee police officers approach homes to speak to residents as they search for Major P. Harris, a missing 3-year-old boy, on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee, Wis. Angela Major/WPR

Three-year-old Major Harris was found dead Thursday afternoon, after a nearly weeks-long search into his whereabouts.

The Milwaukee Police Department announced Thursday that the search for him had concluded after his body was found at N. 35th St. and W. Rohr Ave.

Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the investigation is ongoing and “very fluid.” He offered no additional details surrounding the boy’s death.

An Amber Alert was issued for Major Saturday afternoon after police found the body of his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger. She died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Milwaukee police.

Evidence at the scene of Muenzenberger’s death led investigators to name Jaheem Clark of Milwaukee as a suspect in Muenzenberger’s killing. On Sunday, officers went to a home in the 5400 block of Milwaukee’s N. 41st St. to check for Clark. Shortly after they arrived, gunshots were fired inside the home. Police entered the home and found Clark dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police arrested six people in connection with the investigation, but would not release details about the arrests. Police said no one has been charged.

During Thursday’s press conference, Arnitta Holliman, director of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention, said the city needs to do more to protect its most vulnerable residents.

“We want to urge everyone to continue to step up, to speak up and to do something to keep women and children in our community safe,” she said. “There should never be an instance where a three year old or any child is harmed and particularly in this kind of situation.”

Through Oct. 19, there were 156 homicides in Milwaukee. That’s three more murders than the same time period last year, when Milwaukee broke its record for the number of homicides here.

Missing 3-year-old boy, Major Harris, found dead in Milwaukee was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Categories: Public Safety, Wisconsin Public Radio

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us