Assembly Committee Approves Moving Elections Commission
A party line vote, with Republicans in favor, supported moving commission to Wausau.
Republican representatives on the Assembly Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight voted in a 5-3 party line vote on Wednesday to move the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) offices from Madison to Wausau.
The WEC has been the focus of partisan attacks in the wake of Republicans’ discredited attacks on the integrity of last year’s presidential election.
The WEC was preceded by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board, which Walker got rid of after it opened investigations into potential campaign finance violations by Republicans in their effort to elect him in 2010.
The WEC consists of six members, three appointed by Republicans and three by Democrats. The commission’s staff of election experts and lawyers works out of offices in Madison.
Oversight committee Republicans vote to move elections commission to Wausau was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.