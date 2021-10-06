COVID-19 Vaccines Reduced Deaths, Hospitalizations
It says 5,500 infections and 700 deaths among Wisconsin seniors likely prevented.
A new report released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that COVID-19 vaccinations likely prevented an estimated 5,500 new infections and 700 deaths among Wisconsin’s seniors during the first five months of 2021.
“Vaccinations, we know are clinically effective from the studies and now we see this population-level change that ties directly to the timing of these vaccinations,” said Benjamin Sommers, who works on health policy for the department.
What researchers found is that the counties with the highest rates of vaccination saw the biggest reductions in new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths among Medicare recipients. For each 10 percent increase in county vaccination rates, there was an 11 to 12 percent decrease in weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
“All of that points to this being a consequence of vaccination rates,” said Sommers.
At the time of the study, Wisconsin had one of the highest rates of vaccinations for seniors in the nation, due in large part to an efficient vaccine rollout.
Because the study was done at a time when Wisconsin had a relatively low number of new infections, Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County’s chief health policy advisor, said he is approaching the data with cautious optimism.
“We still have several more months — months when we saw a spike and we saw a significant increase in hospitalizations that haven’t even been counted here. So, I think this is an additional layering of good news for the vaccines,” said Weston.
Since July, new cases in Wisconsin have been creeping back up and the state is currently averaging around 2,500 new cases per week. Children under 18 account for much of the spike.
While Sommers said he can’t make predictions about where things stand now, he thinks it’s possible that even more infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been prevented since the study.
As of Oct. 4, 85.6 percent of Wisconsin seniors have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Overall, 56.9 percent of Wisconsin residents have been vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health Services.
The report comes just as the U.S. passed 700,000 deaths from COVID-19, making it the deadliest pandemic in the country’s history. According to the report, a little over half of these deaths occurred in the first nine months of the pandemic, before vaccines were available, when nearly 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths were people 65 and older.
While the study looked at infections, hospitalizations and deaths for seniors receiving Medicare, they looked at vaccine rates for all ages. They found that higher vaccination rates across all age groups were more effective at reducing new infections and deaths for seniors than higher rates of vaccinations among seniors alone. Essentially, the more people who are vaccinated, the safer it is for the most vulnerable populations.
“These are some of the most, if not the most, safe and effective vaccines that have ever been developed,” said Weston. “The more people that can embrace them, the more we can decrease our disease burden and the more we can get back to normal.”
New HHS report: COVID-19 vaccines are working was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Report: COVID-19 Vaccines Reduced Deaths, Hospitalizations - Diane Bezucha - Oct 6th, 2021
- Do Vaccinated and COVID-19 Survivors Have Same Immunity? - Erik Gunn - Oct 6th, 2021
- MKE County: COVID-19 Case Burden Remains High - Graham Kilmer - Oct 6th, 2021
- DHS Announces New Electronic Communications to Notify COVID-19 Close Contacts - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Oct 4th, 2021
- Milwaukee Bucks to Require Fans Seated Within 15 Feet of Court to Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine or Negative COVID-19 Test Upon Entry to Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee Bucks - Oct 4th, 2021
- City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Oct 1st, 2021
- MATC, City of Milwaukee Health Dept. Hold Vaccine Clinic Oct. 6 at MATC Education Center at Walker’s Square - Milwaukee Area Technical College - Oct 1st, 2021
- City Hall: It’s Johnson Vs. Dimitrijevic On Mask Mandate - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 30th, 2021
- Vaccination of North Side Youth Lags Behind County Average - Matt Martinez - Sep 30th, 2021
- The Battle For New City Mask Mandate - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 29th, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here