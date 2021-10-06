Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Looking for an office building? Need space to launch that next great commercial venture?

The Department of City Development is soliciting offers for a two-story office building at 3953 N. 76th St.

Located just south of W. Capitol Dr., the city acquired the 21,000-square-foot building via property tax foreclosure in 2011 from. The property includes a 30-stall surface parking lot to the north of the building.

The building is divided into 17 smaller office spaces.

The property is listed for $75,000, and it was once assessed for $649,000.

The building used to be known as the Capitol View Professional Building, as a degrading wall sign shows. Since its completion in 1970, it’s held a variety of tenants including dentists, jewelers, insurance agents, counselors and marketers. The partially exposed basement was used as a religious assembly space.

“Plentiful parking, ideal for dentists, doctors, general office use,” said a 1975 ad in the Milwaukee Journal for a 2,000-square-foot suite.

The city’s listing notes that permitted uses include: “General office, medical office, health clinic, financial institution, retail, art/photography studio, personal/business service, household maintenance/repair service, catering, café and/or recording studio.”

Whatever the future use, it must pay property taxes. A restrictive covenant will be placed on the deed to ensure as much, as well as limit liquor uses to only restaurants.

The property is eligible to receive support from a number of city programs including the facade grant and white box programs, the retail investment fund, commercial foreclosed property renovation fund and the Focus on Energy program.

The property is located in the city’s Nash Park neighborhood.

Those looking to acquire the property should submit a completed proposal summary and provide a detailed scope of work on the property. A copy of the listing sheet is available on Urban Milwaukee.

In 2020, a similar style building at 6914 W. Appleton Ave. was transformed into the Standard of Excellence Education & Training Center by Rosland and Henry Anderson. The business offers medical career training.