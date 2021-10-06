City Selling Building at 76th and Capitol
Multi-tenant office building available for $75,000.
Looking for an office building? Need space to launch that next great commercial venture?
The Department of City Development is soliciting offers for a two-story office building at 3953 N. 76th St.
The building is divided into 17 smaller office spaces.
The property is listed for $75,000, and it was once assessed for $649,000.
The building used to be known as the Capitol View Professional Building, as a degrading wall sign shows. Since its completion in 1970, it’s held a variety of tenants including dentists, jewelers, insurance agents, counselors and marketers. The partially exposed basement was used as a religious assembly space.
“Plentiful parking, ideal for dentists, doctors, general office use,” said a 1975 ad in the Milwaukee Journal for a 2,000-square-foot suite.
Whatever the future use, it must pay property taxes. A restrictive covenant will be placed on the deed to ensure as much, as well as limit liquor uses to only restaurants.
The property is eligible to receive support from a number of city programs including the facade grant and white box programs, the retail investment fund, commercial foreclosed property renovation fund and the Focus on Energy program.
The property is located in the city’s Nash Park neighborhood.
Those looking to acquire the property should submit a completed proposal summary and provide a detailed scope of work on the property. A copy of the listing sheet is available on Urban Milwaukee.
In 2020, a similar style building at 6914 W. Appleton Ave. was transformed into the Standard of Excellence Education & Training Center by Rosland and Henry Anderson. The business offers medical career training.
