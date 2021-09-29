Northwestern Mutual Donates $3 Million

Awards more than $3 million in grants to educational programs, nonprofits and schools.

Northwestern Mutual announced Monday more than $3 million in grants to educational programs, nonprofits and schools.

The grants are part of the company’s long-term focus on investing in high-quality education at targeted schools in Southeast Wisconsin. The company reports giving more than $50 million over the past 25 years.

“We have a core belief that access to a quality education, influential mentors and consistent career preparation lay the groundwork for a strong community and are crucial to life-long success,” said, executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer at Northwestern Mutual, in a press release. “These grants will help bridge the social, economic and racial gaps facing far too many students in our community, helping them achieve their full educational potential.”

This year’s grants will help schools and nonprofit partners help fund growth in key areas, particularly social and emotional learning, advanced technology in the classroom, alumni and familial support and curriculum.

One grant recipient, the Milwaukee Academy of Science, will receive $500,000 over a three-year period to support an expansion of four high school classrooms, four middle school classrooms, three multi-purpose STEAM labs, interactive and modernized technology and increased computer bandwidth capacity. The expansion will also add a 6,700-square-foot gym.

“Northwestern Mutual has gone above and beyond as a partner with this gift,” said Anthony McHenry, CEO of Milwaukee Academy of Science, in a press release. “We are grateful for Northwestern Mutual’s recent support and leadership in this important area of education.”

Another school Northwestern Mutual is supporting is Milwaukee Area Technical College . The company has committed to a four-year, nearly $700,000 grant to the college.

The grant will support dedicated advising, scholarship funding and marketing for IT careers.

“We are grateful for Northwestern Mutual’s strategic commitment in helping MATC to transform the lives of more students and strengthen our shared community,” said MATC president Vicki Martin. “As an institution where the majority of students are students of color, we are equally proud to have partners in our work to build and sustain the diverse talent pipeline for the success of the region’s economy. Through innovation and partnerships like this, MATC can best meet employer and industry needs now and for the future.”

Other grants will support nearly 40 schools and nonprofits. The full list of grantees can be found on the company’s website.